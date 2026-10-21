Urothelial Carcinoma Market In The 7MM To 2036: 206,300 Incident Cases In 2025 As ADC-Immunotherapy Combos Reshape Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab (EV-302), FGFR3-targeted therapies and the move of ADCs into muscle-invasive disease drive urothelial carcinoma growth across the US, EU4, UK and Japan.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Urothelial Carcinoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast Through 2036

The urothelial carcinoma market is expected to expand through 2036 as biomarker-driven treatment, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies reshape clinical practice. The report analyzes epidemiology, treatment patterns, market dynamics, drug uptake and commercial opportunities across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy and France), the United Kingdom and Japan.

In 2025, approximately 206,300 incident cases of urothelial carcinoma were estimated across the seven major markets (7MM). The United States represented the largest urothelial carcinoma market, supported by the increasing use of novel therapies and combination regimens. More than 90% of bladder cancer cases in Europe are classified as urothelial carcinomas, while approximately 5% to 10% arise in the upper urinary tract, including the renal pelvis and ureter.

Urothelial carcinoma occurs more frequently in males, with incidence approximately two to three times higher than in females. In EU4 and the UK, males accounted for nearly 75% of incident cases in 2025. The median age at diagnosis is approximately 69 years in men and 71 years in women. In the United States, the highest incidence was reported among people aged 80 years and older, followed by those aged 70 to 79 years.

Urothelial Carcinoma Disease Burden and Clinical Outlook

The clinical course ranges from low-grade non-muscle-invasive disease with a high recurrence risk to aggressive muscle-invasive and metastatic disease. Approximately one-quarter of patients are diagnosed at the metastatic stage, where median overall survival typically ranges from 8 to 15 months with systemic therapy. The 5-year overall survival rate for metastatic urothelial carcinoma remains in the single digits.

Upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) accounts for approximately 5% to 10% of urothelial malignancies. More than 60% of UTUC cases are muscle-invasive at diagnosis, approximately 17% occur synchronously with a bladder tumor and bladder recurrence following treatment affects about 29% of patients. Molecular analysis also supports the growing role of precision oncology, with TP53 mutations reported in approximately 50% of patients and fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) mutations in nearly 30% of patients in the United States.

Diagnosis and Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Landscape

Diagnosis and surveillance rely on urine cytology, cystoscopy, imaging and selected urine-based biomarkers. Cleared or approved biomarkers include BTA Stat, BTA TRAK, NMP-22, ImmunoCyt/uCyt and UroVysion. Computed tomography is widely used to evaluate tumor location, extent and multifocal disease.

Treatment selection is determined by anatomical location, stage, histological grade, molecular profile and patient eligibility. Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer is generally managed with transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT), followed by intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) or chemotherapy when indicated. Radical cystectomy, platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy are used for muscle-invasive disease according to patient and tumor characteristics.

Advanced urothelial carcinoma treatment has shifted beyond platinum-based chemotherapy toward immunotherapy, ADCs and targeted agents. Approved therapies include pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), nivolumab (OPDIVO), avelumab (BAVENCIO), enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (PADCEV) and erdafitinib (BALVERSA). In BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved nogapendekin alfa inbakicept (ANKTIVA, ImmunityBio) in April 2024 and TAR-200 (INLEXZO, Johnson & Johnson) in September 2025. Nivolumab is approved for adjuvant treatment in patients at high risk of recurrence after radical resection and, with cisplatin and gemcitabine, for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic disease.

Enfortumab vedotin-ejfv combined with pembrolizumab has become an important first-line option for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma following significant overall survival and progression-free survival benefits in the Phase III EV-302 trial. The regimen is also advancing into earlier-stage muscle-invasive bladder cancer, strengthening the commercial outlook for ADC-immunotherapy combinations.

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Growth Drivers



Rising disease burden: Population aging, smoking, occupational chemical exposure, chronic bladder inflammation and high recurrence rates are increasing demand for effective long-term therapies.

Personalized treatment: Expanded biomarker testing is improving patient selection for FGFR-targeted therapies, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-directed ADCs and other precision oncology approaches.

Novel combinations: Clinical development is increasingly focused on ADC-immunotherapy regimens, bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, cytokine-based treatments and next-generation checkpoint combinations.

Earlier-line adoption: Therapies initially used in advanced disease are moving into perioperative and earlier-stage settings, expanding eligible patient populations. Unmet medical need: Poor outcomes in metastatic disease and limited options for cisplatin-ineligible patients continue to support investment in new treatment modalities.

Emerging Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline

The pipeline includes disitamab vedotin, cetrelimab, next-generation FGFR inhibitors and TIGIT-targeting immunotherapies. Disitamab vedotin is being evaluated in Phase III first-line treatment for HER2-expressing metastatic urothelial carcinoma and in Phase II later-line disease.

Dabogratinib (TYRA-300), an oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor, is in Phase II development for low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. Additional clinical programs include UGN-104, which entered Phase III development for low-grade UTUC in April 2025, and 9MW2821 combined with toripalimab. Leading companies active in the urothelial carcinoma market include Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Tyra Biosciences, UroGen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, ImmunityBio and Taiho Oncology.

Market Uptake, Pricing and Competitive Analysis

Platinum-based chemotherapy remains relevant because of physician familiarity, accessibility and cost, but its share in metastatic disease is expected to decline. Pembrolizumab, nivolumab and avelumab retain established roles across maintenance, adjuvant and later-line settings. ADCs are projected to record the fastest uptake, led by enfortumab vedotin-ejfv in combination with pembrolizumab. FGFR-targeted agents are also expected to benefit from broader molecular testing and improved identification of eligible patients.

The report evaluates urothelial carcinoma therapy pricing, analogue selection, market access, adherence and sales potential. It also assesses drug-level uptake, peak patient share, competitive positioning and revenue forecasts for 2022-2036. Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than six key opinion leaders across the 7MM to validate treatment practices, prescribing trends, accessibility barriers and pipeline priorities.

Key Unmet Needs in Urothelial Carcinoma



High recurrence and progression rates

Poor survival in advanced and metastatic disease

Limited durable responses to current treatments

Therapy-related toxicity and quality-of-life burden

Restricted options for cisplatin-ineligible patients Need for predictive biomarkers and more durable therapies

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report provides historical and forecasted urothelial carcinoma epidemiology, patient population segmentation, market size, therapy-level market share, pipeline analysis and competitive intelligence. It examines treatment guidelines, clinical development, pricing trends, therapy adoption, patient journeys and market attractiveness across the 7MM.

SWOT and conjoint analyses assess emerging therapies based on efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success and addressable patient population. The findings support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations and market access teams in identifying high-value opportunities, prioritizing pipeline assets and developing evidence-based commercialization strategies.

Overall, the urothelial carcinoma market outlook remains positive through 2036. Growth will be driven by ADC-immunotherapy combinations, biomarker-directed treatment, expansion into earlier disease settings and the development of therapies designed to overcome resistance. Despite meaningful advances, recurrence, treatment intolerance and poor metastatic survival remain substantial challenges, reinforcing the need for continued clinical innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Urothelial Carcinoma

6. Urothelial Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Urothelial Carcinoma By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Urothelial Carcinoma By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Urothelial Carcinoma

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

7.7.1. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

8.4.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

8.4.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

8.4.4. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

8.4.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases (localized, regional, and distant [metastatic {de novo + recurrent}]) of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

8.4.6. Line-wise Treated Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases (localized, regional, and distant [metastatic {de novo + recurrent}]) of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Line-wise Treated Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

8.6.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

8.6.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

8.6.4. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

8.6.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases (localized, regional, and distant [metastatic {de novo + recurrent}]) of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

8.6.6. Line-wise Treated Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Urothelial Carcinoma

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Urothelial Carcinoma

10.2. Nivolumab (OPDIVO): Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Clinical Development

10.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.2.6. Analyst Views

10.3. Enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (PADCEV): Astellas Pharma/Pfizer

10.3.1. Drug Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Clinical Development

10.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.3.6. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Urothelial Carcinoma

11.2. Disitamab vedotin (AIDIXI): Pfizer

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst Views

11.3. TYRA-300: Tyra Biosciences

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.4. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Urothelial Carcinoma: 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Urothelial Carcinoma

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Urothelial Carcinoma

12.5. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Urothelial Carcinoma by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Urothelial Carcinoma

14. SWOT Analysis of Urothelial Carcinoma

15. KOL Views of Urothelial Carcinoma

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Urothelial Carcinoma

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Urothelial Carcinoma Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [60]

List of Figures [51]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bristol Myers Squibb

Astellas

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Tyra Biosciences

UroGen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson Taiho Oncology

For more information about this report visit

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