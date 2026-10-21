US Gastroparesis Market To Reach USD 970 Million By 2036 At 18% CAGR As Prokinetic Pipeline Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising diabetes prevalence, about 724,000 diagnosed US cases in 2025, and late-stage candidates naronapride and deudomperidone (CIN-102) drive growth across the US, EU4, UK and Japan.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gastroparesis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast Through 2036

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the gastroparesis market across the United States, EU4 countries - Germany, Spain, Italy, and France - the United Kingdom, and Japan. It examines diagnosed patient populations, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, drug uptake, pricing trends, unmet medical needs, and market growth from 2022 to 2036.

Gastroparesis Market Size and Growth



The US gastroparesis market was valued at approximately USD 150 million in 2025.

The market is projected to reach approximately USD 970 million by 2036.

The US gastroparesis market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 18% from 2026 to 2036. Growth is supported by the rising prevalence of diabetes, an aging population, improved diagnosis, greater disease awareness, and continued development of prokinetic and antiemetic therapies.

Diabetic gastroparesis remains the most common subtype, followed by postsurgical, drug-induced, and idiopathic cases. In the US, diabetes accounted for approximately 57% of etiology-specific cases in 2025, compared with 15% for postsurgical cases and 11% for drug-induced cases. Pipeline development is concentrated primarily on diabetic and idiopathic gastroparesis because of their patient burden and commercial potential.

Gastroparesis Epidemiology

The US recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence among the seven major markets (7MM), with approximately 724,000 cases in 2025. Women represented around 70% of diagnosed patients, while men accounted for approximately 30%. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), women comprise about 80% of idiopathic gastroparesis cases.

Patients aged 65 years and older represented the largest age-specific group in the US in 2025, followed by adults aged 48-57. Adults aged 18-27 had the lowest number of diagnosed cases. By disease severity, mild cases represented approximately 43% of the US population, followed by severe cases. Epidemiological evidence remains limited in several Asian markets, indicating potential underdiagnosis and incomplete disease recognition.

Current Gastroparesis Treatment Landscape

Gastroparesis management includes dietary modification, prokinetic and antiemetic therapy, pain management, nutritional support, and selected procedural or surgical interventions. Small, low-fat, low-fiber meals generally form the first line of management across disease severity levels. Severe or refractory cases may require gastric electrical stimulation, jejunostomy feeding, or surgery.

Metoclopramide remains the principal FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment for diabetic gastroparesis. GIMOTI, approved by the US FDA in June 2020, is the first and only FDA-approved non-oral treatment for adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Its nasal delivery may address inconsistent oral absorption associated with delayed gastric emptying. However, tardive dyskinesia, extrapyramidal effects, and restrictions on treatment duration may limit long-term utilization.

Clinicians also use therapies off-label, including erythromycin, nortriptyline, mirtazapine, buspirone, and other antiemetic or neuromodulatory agents. Current therapy frequently delivers incomplete symptom control, reinforcing demand for safer treatments that provide durable improvements in gastric motility, nausea, vomiting, nutrition, and quality of life.

Gastroparesis Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

The gastroparesis pipeline includes Naronapride, CIN-102, PCS12852 (YH12852), NG101, and other mid- to late-stage candidates. Development is increasingly focused on small molecules targeting gastrointestinal motility and neurotransmitter pathways.



Naronapride (ATI-7505): Renexxion and Dr. Falk Pharma are developing this gastrointestinal prokinetic through 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor 4 (5-HT4) agonism and dopamine D2 receptor antagonism. Its targeted gastrointestinal activity and limited systemic exposure are intended to support efficacy while reducing off-target effects.

CIN-102 (deudomperidone): CinDome Pharma is evaluating this candidate in diabetic and idiopathic gastroparesis, with development focused on prokinetic activity and reduced central nervous system exposure.

PCS12852 (YH12852): Processa Pharmaceuticals has licensed this 5-HT4 receptor agonist to Intact Therapeutics for development targeting gastroparesis and other gastrointestinal motility disorders. NG101 (metopimazine): Neurogastrx is developing this investigational antiemetic, which may address persistent nausea and vomiting, including use as an add-on therapy for refractory symptoms.

Key clinical and regulatory developments include the April 2026 selection of Phase IIb MOVE-IT data for naronapride for a late-breaking oral presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026. In June 2026, Dr. Falk Pharma and Renexxion announced plans to advance naronapride into late-stage development. In March 2026, CinDome Pharma completed enrollment in the Phase II envisionGI trial of CIN-102 for idiopathic gastroparesis. The company had previously completed enrollment in its Phase II envision3D diabetic gastroparesis trial in September 2025. In March 2024, the US FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for naronapride in gastroparesis.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

Companies active in the gastroparesis therapeutics market include EVOKE Pharma (which agreed in 2025 to be acquired by QOL Medical), Renexxion, CinDome Pharma, Neurogastrx, Processa Pharmaceuticals, and Intact Therapeutics. The report evaluates clinical trial results, mechanisms of action, regulatory status, patents, collaborations, licensing agreements, competitive positioning, and potential therapy uptake.

Emerging therapies are expected to broaden treatment options beyond metoclopramide, although adoption will depend on clinical efficacy, tolerability, pricing, reimbursement, route of administration, and positioning within treatment algorithms. Naronapride may achieve gradual uptake based on its potential motility and safety profile, while CIN-102 could support chronic symptom management. NG101 may experience earlier adoption among patients with refractory nausea and vomiting.

Pricing and Drug Uptake

The recommended GIMOTI regimen is one 15 mg spray administered into one nostril 30 minutes before meals and at bedtime, up to four times daily. Treatment generally lasts 2 to 8 weeks. At an estimated cost of USD 2,276.03 per bottle, an 8-week course may cost approximately USD 4,552.

The report assesses therapy pricing, analogue selection, peak patient share, launch performance, adherence, accessibility, and anticipated sales. It also applies epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and insights from more than 15 key opinion leaders to evaluate market attractiveness and strategic opportunities.

Key Unmet Needs



Limited effective and durable treatment options

Safety concerns associated with existing pharmacologic therapies

Insufficient clinical standardization and treatment guidelines

Need for improved biomarkers and diagnostic tools

High symptom burden and reduced quality of life Regional disparities in diagnosis, access, and disease awareness

Overall, continued innovation in prokinetic and antiemetic therapies, combined with improved diagnostic capabilities and growing recognition of gastroparesis, is expected to create substantial commercial opportunities across the 7MM through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Gastroparesis

6. Gastroparesis Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Gastroparesis by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of Gastroparesis by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Gastroparesis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.4.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.5.2. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Gastroparesis

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.4.2. Etiology-specific Cases of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.4.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.4.5. Total Cases of Gastroparesis by the Severity of Delayed Gastric Emptying in the United States

8.4.6. Treated cases of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Etiology-specific Cases of Gastroparesis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Total Cases of Gastroparesis by the Severity of Delayed Gastric Emptying in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Treated cases of Gastroparesis in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in Japan

8.6.2. Etiology-specific Cases of Gastroparesis in Japan

8.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in Japan

8.6.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis in Japan

8.6.5. Total Cases of Gastroparesis by the Severity of Delayed Gastric Emptying in Japan

8.6.6. Treated cases of Gastroparesis in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Gastroparesis

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Gastroparesis

10.2. Metoclopramide (GIMOTI): EVOKE Pharma

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Gastroparesis

11.2. Naronapride (ATI-7505): Renexxion

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. CIN-102 (deudomperidone): CinDome Pharma

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Gastroparesis: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Gastroparesis

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Gastroparesis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Gastroparesis in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Gastroparesis in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Gastroparesis by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Gastroparesis in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Gastroparesis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Gastroparesis in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Gastroparesis by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Gastroparesis

14. SWOT Analysis of Gastroparesis

15. KOL Views of Gastroparesis

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Gastroparesis

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Gastroparesis Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [47]

List of Figures [37]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



EVOKE Pharma

Renexxion

CinDome Pharma

Neurogastrx

Processa Pharmaceuticals Intact Therapeutics

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