Acute Kidney Injury - Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 Analysis Of 25+ Therapies And 20+ Companies Opportunities In Renal Protection And Novel Biologics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Acute Kidney Injury - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added tooffering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline, covering 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs across clinical and nonclinical development. It evaluates pipeline candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration, and molecule type while also reviewing discontinued and inactive programs. Detailed drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical studies, regulatory approvals where applicable, product development activities, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, and regulatory designations.

Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Overview

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is associated with a rapid decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), impaired waste clearance, electrolyte abnormalities, and disruption of fluid and acid-base balance. Its pathophysiology may involve prerenal causes related to reduced renal blood flow, intrinsic kidney damage, or postrenal obstruction. Ischemia, inflammation, oxidative stress, cellular injury, tubular dysfunction, and necrosis can contribute to disease progression and may increase the risk of chronic kidney disease.

Common clinical signs include reduced urine output, lower-extremity swelling, fatigue, confusion, shortness of breath, nausea, chest pain, and irregular heartbeat. Important risk factors include chronic kidney disease, impaired left ventricular systolic function, diabetes, dehydration, advanced age, exposure to nephrotoxic medications, use of a heart-lung machine or intra-aortic balloon pump, blood transfusions, and hemodilution.

Diagnosis is based on clinical history, laboratory findings, urine output, and imaging. Key criteria include an increase in serum creatinine of?0.3 mg/dL within 48 hours, an increase to?1.5 times baseline within seven days, or urine output of <0.5 mL/kg/hr for six hours. Additional assessments may include blood urea nitrogen (BUN), electrolyte testing, urinalysis, renal ultrasound, and fractional excretion of sodium (FENa).

Current Acute Kidney Injury treatment focuses on addressing the underlying cause, optimizing fluid balance, correcting electrolyte abnormalities and acidosis, discontinuing nephrotoxic drugs, and treating infections or obstructions. Renal replacement therapy may be required in severe cases. Continued monitoring of renal function, urine output, electrolyte levels, and hemodynamic status remains essential.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Landscape

Companies and academic organizations are advancing novel approaches intended to prevent kidney damage, support renal recovery, and reduce major adverse kidney events. The report assesses Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical, and Discovery stage programs, along with clinical trial status, pharmacological activity, strategic agreements, collaborations, and recent product-related developments.

Selected Emerging Acute Kidney Injury Therapies

Ravulizumab - AstraZeneca

Ravulizumab (Ultomiris) is a long-acting monoclonal antibody developed by AstraZeneca through Alexion. The therapy inhibits complement protein C5 to prevent terminal complement activation and downstream inflammatory damage. It is being evaluated in the Phase III ARTEMIS trial for the prevention of Acute Kidney Injury in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing cardiac surgery. The program is designed to assess whether complement inhibition can reduce ischemia-reperfusion injury and major adverse kidney events following surgery.

RMC-035 - Guard Therapeutics AB

RMC-035 is a first-in-class investigational biologic based on a recombinant form of alpha-1-microglobulin (A1M). Administered through intravenous infusion as a short-term hospital treatment, the candidate is designed to protect kidney cells from oxidative stress and tissue damage associated with procedures such as open-heart surgery. RMC-035 is in Phase 2b development following Phase II findings involving long-term kidney function and major adverse kidney events. The program has received FDA Fast Track designation and IND clearance.

KELI-101 - Keli Therapeutics

KELI-101 is an investigational allogeneic placental mesenchymal stromal cell therapy with immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative properties. The therapy is intended to protect and repair kidney tissue by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Preclinical findings supported progression into a Phase Ib/II clinical trial involving patients at risk of kidney injury following cardiac surgery.

Therapeutic Assessment and Market Scope

The Acute Kidney Injury pipeline assessment includes:



Late-stage products in Phase III

Mid-stage products in Phase II

Early-stage product development in Phase I

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Pipeline therapies are evaluated by route of administration, including oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical delivery. Molecule types covered include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecule therapies, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy. Product classifications include Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination approaches.

The report also examines unmet needs, emerging treatment trends, drug impact, clinical study progress, novel technologies, regulatory designations, and strategic development activities. It assesses Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, and other partnerships influencing Acute Kidney Injury research and development.

Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies



AstraZeneca

Arch Biopartners

Guard Therapeutics AB

M2RLAB SL

Keli Therapeutics Curacle

Key Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Products



Ravulizumab

LSALT Peptide

RMC-035

M2RLAB 001

KELI-101 MT 101

With AstraZeneca among the companies holding a Phase III Acute Kidney Injury candidate, the pipeline reflects growing investment in targeted renal protection, complement inhibition, oxidative stress reduction, and regenerative medicine. The report provides stakeholders with a structured view of competitive positioning, clinical progress, development risks, and opportunities across the evolving Acute Kidney Injury therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Acute Kidney Injury: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Acute Kidney Injury- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Ravulizumab: AstraZeneca



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

RMC-035: Guard Therapeutics AB



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

KELI-101: Keli Therapeutics



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Unknown Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Acute Kidney Injury Key Companies

Acute Kidney Injury Key Products

Acute Kidney Injury- Unmet Needs

Acute Kidney Injury- Market Drivers and Barriers

Acute Kidney Injury- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Acute Kidney Injury Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

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