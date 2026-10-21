Global Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) - Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 Phase II Assets And Unmet Need Drive R&D, Licensing, And Partnership Opportunities
The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) pipeline, covering 3+ companies and 5+ investigational therapies. It evaluates clinical and nonclinical candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration and molecule type. The analysis also includes discontinued and inactive programs, unmet needs, clinical developments and factors shaping the future of Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) treatment.
Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) overview
Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) is characterized by sudden hepatic decompensation in patients with pre-existing chronic liver disease, accompanied by one or more extrahepatic organ failures and a high risk of mortality. Clinical manifestations may include jaundice, hepatic encephalopathy, coagulopathy, ascites, acute kidney injury, systemic inflammation and infection. Advanced cases can progress to respiratory failure, circulatory instability, neurological deterioration and multi-organ failure.
The pathophysiology involves an acute precipitating event that causes hepatocyte injury and triggers an inflammatory cytokine cascade. Continued hepatic damage, impaired hepatocyte regeneration, immune dysfunction and liver decompensation increase susceptibility to infection, organ failure and death. Diagnosis is established in patients with acute decompensation of liver cirrhosis and organ failure. Organ failure may be assessed using the Chronic Liver Failure - Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (CLIF-SOFA) score.
No specific therapy is currently established for ACLF. Management focuses on identifying and treating precipitating events, delivering supportive care and maintaining organ function. Patients with life-threatening single- or multiple-organ failure may require intensive care supervised by specialists in liver disease management. Close monitoring and multidisciplinary intervention remain central to patient stabilization.
Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline analysis
The report provides commercial and clinical assessments of Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline therapies across Phase II, Phase I, pre-clinical and Discovery stages. Each relevant drug profile may include its mechanism of action, clinical studies, regulatory status, development activity, technology, funding, designations, licensing agreements, collaborations, mergers and acquisition activity, and other product-related developments.
Companies and academic organizations are investigating novel therapeutic strategies intended to address the limitations of current ACLF management. The report examines approximately 3+ key companies, with Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. among those developing a candidate that has reached Phase II. GENFIT is also identified as a key participant in the Acute on chronic liver failure treatment pipeline.
Featured emerging therapy
F573 - Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.
F573 is a caspase inhibitor being investigated as a potential Category 1 new drug for acute/acute on-chronic liver failure. It is designed to inhibit several members of the caspase family, including caspases 1, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9, while reducing cleavage effects on poly-ADP-ribose polymerase. This activity is intended to block apoptosis mediated by endogenous or exogenous signals and potentially alleviate hepatic failure. F573 is currently in Phase II clinical development for Acute on Chronic Liver Failure.
Other products identified in the pipeline include G1090N. The report reviews available clinical trial information, pharmacological activity, development agreements, collaborations, company announcements and relevant product updates for emerging candidates.
Therapeutic assessment and market scope
The Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline is segmented by development phase, including Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery programs, as well as discontinued and inactive candidates. Products are also assessed by route of administration, including intra-articular, intraocular, intrathecal, intravenous, ophthalmic, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical and transdermal delivery.
Molecule type analysis covers oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules. Product classifications include Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination therapies. This structured assessment supports comparison of development strategies, emerging technologies and potential competitive advantages across the global ACLF pipeline landscape.
Key report insights
- Global Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline analysis Profiles of 3+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs Clinical and nonclinical product assessments Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery-stage analysis Mechanisms of action and clinical study updates Therapeutic assessment by product type, molecule type and route of administration Collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding and designations Evaluation of inactive and discontinued drug candidates Analysis of unmet needs, emerging trends and potential treatment impact
The report addresses critical questions concerning the number of companies and drugs in development, the distribution of candidates across clinical phases, current clinical study status and key regulatory designations. It also examines Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing activity, mergers and acquisitions, novel drug types and technologies being developed to overcome limitations in the existing Acute on chronic liver failure treatment landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF): Overview
- Introduction Symptoms Pathophysiology Diagnosis Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF)- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
F573: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) Key Companies
Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) Key Products
Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) - Unmet Needs
Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) - Market Drivers and Barriers
Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) Analyst Views
Appendix
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [12]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- GENFIT Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.
For more information about this clinical trials report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment