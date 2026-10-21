Global Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) - Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 Phase II Assets And Unmet Need Drive R&D, Licensing, And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added tooffering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) pipeline, covering 3+ companies and 5+ investigational therapies. It evaluates clinical and nonclinical candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration and molecule type. The analysis also includes discontinued and inactive programs, unmet needs, clinical developments and factors shaping the future of Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) treatment.

Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) overview

Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) is characterized by sudden hepatic decompensation in patients with pre-existing chronic liver disease, accompanied by one or more extrahepatic organ failures and a high risk of mortality. Clinical manifestations may include jaundice, hepatic encephalopathy, coagulopathy, ascites, acute kidney injury, systemic inflammation and infection. Advanced cases can progress to respiratory failure, circulatory instability, neurological deterioration and multi-organ failure.

The pathophysiology involves an acute precipitating event that causes hepatocyte injury and triggers an inflammatory cytokine cascade. Continued hepatic damage, impaired hepatocyte regeneration, immune dysfunction and liver decompensation increase susceptibility to infection, organ failure and death. Diagnosis is established in patients with acute decompensation of liver cirrhosis and organ failure. Organ failure may be assessed using the Chronic Liver Failure - Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (CLIF-SOFA) score.

No specific therapy is currently established for ACLF. Management focuses on identifying and treating precipitating events, delivering supportive care and maintaining organ function. Patients with life-threatening single- or multiple-organ failure may require intensive care supervised by specialists in liver disease management. Close monitoring and multidisciplinary intervention remain central to patient stabilization.

Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline analysis

The report provides commercial and clinical assessments of Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline therapies across Phase II, Phase I, pre-clinical and Discovery stages. Each relevant drug profile may include its mechanism of action, clinical studies, regulatory status, development activity, technology, funding, designations, licensing agreements, collaborations, mergers and acquisition activity, and other product-related developments.

Companies and academic organizations are investigating novel therapeutic strategies intended to address the limitations of current ACLF management. The report examines approximately 3+ key companies, with Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. among those developing a candidate that has reached Phase II. GENFIT is also identified as a key participant in the Acute on chronic liver failure treatment pipeline.

Featured emerging therapy

F573 - Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.



F573 is a caspase inhibitor being investigated as a potential Category 1 new drug for acute/acute on-chronic liver failure. It is designed to inhibit several members of the caspase family, including caspases 1, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9, while reducing cleavage effects on poly-ADP-ribose polymerase. This activity is intended to block apoptosis mediated by endogenous or exogenous signals and potentially alleviate hepatic failure. F573 is currently in Phase II clinical development for Acute on Chronic Liver Failure.

Other products identified in the pipeline include G1090N. The report reviews available clinical trial information, pharmacological activity, development agreements, collaborations, company announcements and relevant product updates for emerging candidates.

Therapeutic assessment and market scope

The Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline is segmented by development phase, including Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery programs, as well as discontinued and inactive candidates. Products are also assessed by route of administration, including intra-articular, intraocular, intrathecal, intravenous, ophthalmic, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical and transdermal delivery.

Molecule type analysis covers oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules. Product classifications include Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination therapies. This structured assessment supports comparison of development strategies, emerging technologies and potential competitive advantages across the global ACLF pipeline landscape.

Key report insights



Global Acute on chronic liver failure pipeline analysis

Profiles of 3+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs

Clinical and nonclinical product assessments

Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery-stage analysis

Mechanisms of action and clinical study updates

Therapeutic assessment by product type, molecule type and route of administration

Collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding and designations

Evaluation of inactive and discontinued drug candidates Analysis of unmet needs, emerging trends and potential treatment impact

The report addresses critical questions concerning the number of companies and drugs in development, the distribution of candidates across clinical phases, current clinical study status and key regulatory designations. It also examines Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing activity, mergers and acquisitions, novel drug types and technologies being developed to overcome limitations in the existing Acute on chronic liver failure treatment landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF): Overview



Introduction

Symptoms

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF)- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

F573: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) Key Companies

Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) Key Products

Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) - Unmet Needs

Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) - Market Drivers and Barriers

Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Acute on chronic liver failure(ACLF) Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GENFIT Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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