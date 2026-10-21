Global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Pipeline Expands With 140+ Companies And 145+ Drug Candidates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) pipeline, covering more than 140 companies and over 145 therapeutic candidates across clinical, preclinical, discovery, discontinued, and inactive stages. It evaluates pipeline products by development phase, route of administration, molecule type, product type, mechanism of action, and clinical progress.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia, also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is a malignancy involving abnormal B or T lymphoblasts. Common clinical features include fatigue, infections, spontaneous or easy bruising and bleeding, fever, night sweats, weight loss, hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, and lymphadenopathy. Central nervous system (CNS) involvement may also occur and can present with cranial neuropathies or symptoms associated with increased intracranial pressure.

Diagnostic assessment typically includes a complete blood count, electrolyte and renal panels, and lactate dehydrogenase testing. Imaging may be used when respiratory or abdominal symptoms are present and can support disease staging. Current treatment strategies commonly incorporate induction, consolidation, maintenance, and CNS-directed therapy. CAR-T cell therapy has demonstrated promising remission rates, although significant risks include cytokine release syndrome and cerebral edema.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Analysis

The report examines the commercial and clinical potential of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapies in development. Product profiles include clinical study data, mechanisms of action, regulatory designations, approval status where applicable, technology platforms, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding activity, mergers and acquisitions, and other product development milestones.

Companies and academic institutions are pursuing novel therapeutic strategies designed to address unmet needs in relapsed, refractory, and treatment-resistant Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Development programs include targeted small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, allogeneic cellular therapies, gene-edited treatments, and in vivo CAR-T platforms.

Selected Emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs



Olverembatinib - Ascentage Pharma: Olverembatinib is a third-generation BCR-ABL1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor that binds to the ATP-binding site of BCR-ABL1, inhibits downstream signaling, and induces apoptosis in leukemic cells. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase III development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Orca-T - Orca Biosystems, Inc.: Orca-T is an investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy composed of purified regulatory T-cells, hematopoietic stem cells, and conventional T-cells from matched donors. It is in Phase III development for acute leukemias and other hematologic malignancies.

UCART22 - Cellectis S.A.: UCART22, also known as Lasme-cel, is an allogeneic CAR T-cell candidate targeting CD22. It is being studied in the BALLI-01 trial for patients with limited treatment options, including those who have relapsed following CD19-directed CAR-T therapy. The candidate received Orphan Drug Designation for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in June 2024 and is in Phase II development.

S1904 CD19 CAR-T - Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc., Ltd.: S1904 is a CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy designed for relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The candidate uses genetically engineered T-cells to identify and eliminate CD19-positive malignant B-cells and is currently in Phase II development.

GT801 - GRIT Biotechnology: GT801 is an in vivo CAR-T candidate that uses T-cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles to deliver optimized mRNA encoding an anti-CD19 CAR. The platform incorporates proprietary CLAMP technology to support site-specific antibody conjugation, ligand density control, and selective T-cell targeting. GT801 is in Phase I development. LV009 - PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.: LV009 is an in vivo CAR-T/NK cell therapy designed for CD19-positive relapsed or refractory hematologic and lymphoid malignancies, including Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. It is being evaluated in Phase I development.

Therapeutic Assessment and Development Scope

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline is segmented across Late stage products (Phase III), Mid-stage products (Phase II), Early-stage product (Phase I), Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates, and discontinued or inactive programs. Ascentage Pharma and Takeda are among the organizations associated with candidates in the most advanced stage of development.

Routes of administration assessed include oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical delivery. Molecule types include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies. Product development is also categorized by monotherapy, combination therapy, and candidates being evaluated in both settings.

Key Companies in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

Prominent companies covered include Ascentage Pharma, Orca Biosystems, Inc., Wugen, Inc., Cellectis S.A., Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc., Ltd., GRIT Biotechnology, Nkarta, Inc., CytoCares Inc, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, OneChain Immunotherapeutics, BIOHENG THERAPEUTICS US LLC, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., AstraZeneca, Excyte Biopharma Ltd, Beam Therapeutics Inc., Shenzhen TargetRx Co., Ltd., Gyala Therapeutics, TriArm Therapeutics (Taiwan) Limited, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Meryx, Inc., PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Vincerx Pharma, Inc., FamiCordTx, and Tr1X, Inc.

Key Pipeline Products

Products reviewed include Olverembatinib, Orca-T, WU-CART-007, UCART22, S1904 CD19 CAR-T, GT801, CTD402, NKX019, CC 312, B-019, CD1a-CAR T, Enzomenib, AZD0486, YK 012, BEAM-201, TGRX 814, GYA01, ARM011, FT 819, MRX 2843, LV009, VIP943, FCTX-CL19-1, and TRX103.

The report also evaluates clinical trial activity, emerging drug classes, novel technologies, regulatory designations, industry-academia collaborations, licensing transactions, and merger and acquisition activity. These insights support analysis of competitive positioning, unmet medical needs, development risks, and future opportunities within the global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL): Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Olverembatinib: Ascentage Pharma / Takeda



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

UCART22: Cellectis S.A.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

GT801: GRIT Biotechnology



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Key Companies

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Key Products

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL)- Unmet Needs

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL)- Market Drivers and Barriers

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900