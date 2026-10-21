Global AI In Medical Imaging Market: Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, And Reimbursement-Driven Monetization, 2024A-2035E Enterprise And Cloud Adoption Fuels Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through reimbursement maturity, workflow integration, enterprise deployment, cloud and pay-per-use models, recurring software, and strategic M&A and partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global AI in Medical Imaging Horizon: Forecasts, Competitive Architecture, and Reimbursement-Driven Monetization, 2024A-2035E" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a global analysis of artificial intelligence in medical imaging from 2024A-2035E, combining market sizing, segment forecasts, reimbursement-driven monetization, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments and strategic implications. Designed for vendors, healthcare providers and investors, it examines the commercial evolution of medical imaging AI across CT, MRI, X-ray and digital radiography, mammography and DBT, ultrasound, nuclear imaging and PET.

Market value is shifting from stand-alone algorithms toward workflow integration, enterprise deployment, recurring software revenue, reimbursement maturity, cloud infrastructure and pay-per-use models. The report focuses on monetization, explaining why AI tools with comparable technical capabilities or regulatory profiles can generate significantly different commercial outcomes. Key variables include payer coverage, clinical evidence, procurement structures, workflow integration, buyer type and the ability to scale across enterprise environments.

Key Questions Addressed



How is the global medical imaging AI market structured by modality, clinical area, application, technology layer, revenue stream, end user and region?

Which medical imaging AI categories offer the strongest monetization potential through 2035E?

How do reimbursement policies influence adoption, pricing, competitive defensibility and market maturity?

Where are cloud and pay-per-use models gaining ground against installed and hardware-embedded AI?

How are foundation models and multi-condition platforms affecting single-indication vendors? Which companies control the enterprise, clinical, infrastructure and reimbursement layers that shape commercialization?

Medical Imaging AI Market Outlook

The report presents a reconciled 2024A-2035E market model spanning modality, clinical area, clinical application, technology layer, revenue stream, end-user organization, geography and reimbursement tier. Base, Bull and Bear scenarios, supported by sensitivity analysis, provide a structured outlook for market development.

Base-case growth is driven by reimbursement expansion, enterprise platform adoption, AI-enabled productivity, cloud deployment and disease-specific quantitative analytics. The reimbursement framework distinguishes mature reimbursed AI, developing reimbursement categories, non-reimbursed productivity AI, and hardware-embedded or out-of-tier AI. These categories draw from different budgets and require distinct pricing, evidence and commercialization strategies.

Key Market Trends

Commercial leadership increasingly depends on ownership of workflow, clinical evidence, reimbursement documentation and governance rather than model novelty alone.Payment pathways separate AI that can be billed as a clinical service from products funded through productivity, scanner attach or enterprise software budgets. Cardiac CT analytics illustrates how payment policy can accelerate category development.Multi-condition triage and foundation-model platforms are challenging single-indication products and contributing to market consolidation.Enterprise imaging and PACS vendors, provider-owned AI networks and reimbursed quantitative specialists increasingly determine which algorithms are deployed, governed and paid for.These models are changing medical imaging AI pricing, deployment and governance while supporting broader access and scalable implementation.Mammography screening evidence, AI monitoring requirements and regulatory frameworks including FDA PCCP, the EU AI Act and MDR increasingly influence purchasing decisions.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is assessed across imaging OEMs; enterprise imaging and PACS, RIS and VNA platforms; AI-native clinical platforms; reimbursed quantitative analytics companies; breast and oncology AI vendors; reconstruction and acquisition AI providers; reporting and workflow automation companies; AI orchestration and governance platforms; cloud infrastructure providers; and provider-network AI platforms. The report also evaluates M&A and partnership implications across these control points.

Companies discussed include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Canon Medical, Fujifilm, United Imaging, Pro Medicus, Sectra, Intelerad, Agfa HealthCare, Aidoc, Viz.ai, RapidAI, Qure.ai, Annalise.ai, DeepHealth / RadNet, HeartFlow, Cleerly, Elucid, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Lunit, iCAD, ScreenPoint, Hologic, Vara, Rad AI, Microsoft / Nuance, deepc, CARPL.ai, Ferrum Health, Blackford, Incepto, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and NVIDIA.

Report Coverage



Global market model: TAM, SAM and expected-market analysis for 2024A-2035E, supported by Base, Bull, Bear and sensitivity scenarios.

Segment forecasts: Analysis by region, modality, clinical area, application, revenue stream, technology layer, end-user organization and reimbursement tier.

Reimbursement and regulation: Cardiac CT reimbursement, quantitative analytics, mammography evidence pathways, FDA, De Novo, Breakthrough Device, PCCP, EU AI Act and MDR, NMPA and PMDA considerations.

Enterprise economics: Coverage of enterprise imaging, PACS, reporting, orchestration, AI governance, foundation-model strategy, cloud deployment and recurring software monetization.

Provider economics: Assessment of provider-owned AI networks, teleradiology services and outpatient imaging organizations. Strategic planning: Competitive positioning, M&A opportunities, partnership priorities and execution playbooks by stakeholder type.

Intended Audience



Imaging OEM and enterprise imaging executives

Medical imaging AI vendors and workflow software companies

Provider networks, imaging centers, radiology groups and teleradiology operators

Cloud and infrastructure providers serving healthcare imaging

Corporate strategy, corporate development and M&A teams Private equity firms, investors and advisory organizations

The report supports market-entry planning, product strategy, investment analysis, corporate development and go-to-market decisions. Readers can use it to compare opportunities across modalities and clinical applications, assess reimbursement exposure, identify high-potential medical imaging AI segments, benchmark competitive positioning and evaluate partnership or acquisition options through 2035E.

Companies Featured



Agfa HealthCare

Aidoc

Annalise.ai

AWS

Blackford

Canon Medical

CARPL.ai

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Cleerly

deepc

DeepHealth / RadNet

Elucid

Ferrum Health

Fujifilm

GE HealthCare

Google Cloud

HeartFlow

Hologic

iCAD

Incepto

Intelerad

Lunit

Microsoft / Nuance

Microsoft Azure

NVIDIA

Philips

Pro Medicus

Qure.ai

Rad AI

RapidAI

ScreenPoint

Sectra

Siemens Healthineers

United Imaging

Vara Viz.ai

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