Beam Global Expands Deployments Across Native American Tribal Communities With Eight EV ARCTM Systems In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, future of mobility, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians has deployed five EV ARCTM off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems in California and ordered an ARC MobilityTM Trailer to complement the deployment. Together with the three EV ARCTM systems sold to the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians in Coachella, eight Beam Global EV ARCTM systems are now deployed across these two California-based tribal communities.Beam Global has previously sold solutions to other tribal communities, including Northwest Indian College serving the Lummi Nation in Washington and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde in Oregon. With 575 federally recognized tribes in the United States, Beam views its growing list of deployments as a significant opportunity to expand its presence in this market particularly because eligible tribal governments can also qualify for direct payments equal to 30% of qualifying investments in eligible clean electricity generation and energy storage under the federal Clean Electricity Investment Credit (Section 48E).The EV ARCTM systems deployed for the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians were supported by a California Energy Commission grant to expand EV charging access on tribally owned land. The systems were purchased through Beam Global's U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract."Rising prices for gasoline and diesel at the pump, along with increasing costs and pressures on electrical infrastructure caused by AI data centers and the electrification of almost everything, provide yet more reasons why Beam Global's rapidly deployed off-grid EV charging and emergency power energy infrastructure solutions make so much sense," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "We are delighted to support tribal communities who have such a long and honorable history of husbanding natural resources. We look forward to continuing to grow this segment of our business by enabling Indigenous communities across the country to save money and become increasingly energy independent."EV ARCTM systems generate and store their own renewable electricity, using integrated solar panels and store that energy in Beam Global's proprietary onboard battery storage. This provides EV charging without the need for construction, trenching, a utility grid connection, or electrical permitting. Their self-contained design enables deployment in locations where traditional charging infrastructure may be costly, time-consuming, or difficult to install.These capabilities can help tribal communities advance energy sovereignty, improve resilience and bring charging infrastructure to remote locations where traditional grid connections may be too expensive, too disruptive, or impossible to establish. The additional ARC MobilityTM Trailer ordered by the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians will complement the five deployed systems, allowing charging infrastructure to be transported and relocated as needs change.For more information about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging solutions, visit or contact ....

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator that develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. The Company operates at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

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