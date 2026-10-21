Virginia Credit Union's Ken Ampy Receives CUES Distinguished Director Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Ampy, a member of the Virginia Credit Union (VACU) Board of Directors and a past chairman, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Director Award from the Credit Union Executives Society (CUES). The award honors a credit union volunteer official whose leadership has strengthened the credit union they serve or whose work has contributed to the advancement of the industry.

CUES cited Ampy's steady, strategic leadership through periods of significant change, including the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and VACU's merger with Member One Federal Credit Union, which grew the credit union's staff, membership, and assets by more than 30%. The award announcement also noted Ampy's sound judgment, integrity, and collaborative approach, which helped the VACU board focus on members, employees, and long-term organizational strength. Ampy will be formally recognized this December at the CUES Directors Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

“I've been a proud member of Virginia Credit Union for decades, and I appreciate and value what our credit union is doing to support its members and fulfill its mission,” Ampy said.“I'm deeply honored by this recognition, and I proudly share it with my fellow board members, who inspire me with their dedication and passion, and with the staff at VACU, who live out our mission every day by being trusted, knowledgeable, and caring professionals.”

“We are incredibly proud to have exceptional individuals like Ken serving on our board,” said Chris Shockley, President/CEO of VACU.“Ken has given a decade of service to this credit union, and his leadership has made a positive and meaningful difference for our members, our employees, and the communities we serve. This recognition from CUES is richly deserved, and it reflects the caliber of the volunteers who help guide Virginia Credit Union and its mission.”

A longtime VACU member, Ampy joined the credit union's board as an Associate Director in 2016 and became a Director in 2018. He served as Secretary/Treasurer from 2020 to 2022 and as Board Chairman from 2022 to April 2026. Ampy helped lead the board and the credit union through the final stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic and the most significant merger in VACU's history. The combination with Roanoke-based Member One Federal Credit Union, effective August 1, 2024, created an organization with nearly 500,000 members, 1,100 employees, and more than $7 billion in assets.

During Ampy's tenure as Board Chairman, VACU:



Received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Launched a new online and mobile banking platform.

Added three standalone branches and completed an initiative to open or relocate five branches in Richmond, expanding access in neighborhoods that historically lacked traditional financial institutions.

Reached more than 337,000 youth and adults through its financial education programs from 2023 to 2025.

Launched the Virginia Credit Union RPS Saves program for Richmond Public Schools students.

Made a $2.5 million gift to establish the Virginia Credit Union Financial Success Center at Radford University. Was named Organization of the Year in the Institute for Financial Literacy's 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Awards.

Ampy's commitment to service extends well beyond VACU. He has received seven gubernatorial appointments under five Virginia governors, including eight years of service on the Old Dominion University Board of Visitors and eight years on the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which he also chaired. He currently serves as Chair-Elect of ChamberRVA and will become its Chair in 2027.

Ampy is also a dedicated mentor to students and young professionals. He has participated as a speaker in Virginia Commonwealth University's Executive MBA program and its Developing Men of Color student group, welcomed teens to VACU's annual Money Camp, and supported young professionals through ChamberRVA's Helping Young Professionals Engage program. His recent honors include Old Dominion University's Distinguished Alumni Award (2026), Metropolitan Business League's Master Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2025), and induction into Junior Achievement of Central Virginia's Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame (2024).

In 1997, Ampy co-founded Astyra Corporation, a Richmond-based staffing and workforce solutions firm that has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies seven times.

“Credit unions' 'People Helping People' philosophy and VACU's mission truly speak to me. Helping people achieve greater success meshes so well with what I've tried to do throughout my life: to be involved and engaged and willing to put in the hard work to effect change. I believe we each have it in us to make a positive impact on our community and in the lives of others,” Ampy said,“but that starts with our willingness to get involved.”

About CUES

For over 60 years, CUES has advanced the credit union movement by developing exceptional purpose-driven leaders who meet the unique needs of their organizations and the communities they serve. CUES partners with the credit union system to elevate the leaders of today and tomorrow through exclusive networking and event opportunities, programs that facilitate personal and professional development, and unmatched digital and in-person learning experiences. Visit CUES.org to learn how CUES plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of credit unions.

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative offering a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA. Visit vacu.org to learn more.

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VACU's Ken Ampy Recognized

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