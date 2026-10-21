Hungercount 2026: Montreal Accounts For Nearly Half Of Quebecers Receiving Food Assistance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 1.25 million food assistance requests are handled each month, up 14%, while one in four organizations must turn people away

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal accounts for a disproportionate share of food assistance needs in Quebec. Although the city is home to about 24% of Quebec's population, it accounts for 45% of people who rely on food assistance. Every month, Moisson Montréal's partner organizations now respond to 1,257,325 requests, a record high and a 14% increase in one year.

This growth reflects more than a temporary rise in need. Two out of three organizations are seeing more households return month after month: food assistance is becoming part of their daily lives when income is no longer enough to cover housing, groceries, transportation and other essential expenses.

This concentration of need, combined with its recurring nature, is pushing Montreal's community network to the limits of its capacity. To continue serving as many people as possible, half of organizations are reducing the size of their food hampers, while one in four sometimes has to turn people away.

Montreal highlights



45% of people receiving food assistance in Quebec are in Montreal, although the city is home to about 24% of the province's population;

1,257,325 food assistance requests per month, a 14% increase in one year;

Nearly 270,000 unique individuals supported;

2 out of 3 organizations report a sharp increase in recurring use of food assistance;

1 in 2 organizations reduces the size of its food hampers, and 1 in 4 must turn people away;

1 in 2 organizations purchases food using its own budget; Nearly 1 in 4 households using food hamper services has employment as its main source of income.



“Montreal represents about a quarter of Quebec's population, but nearly half of the people who need food assistance. Behind this imbalance, we see households returning month after month and organizations stretching every available resource to keep meeting the need. When hampers get smaller or people have to be turned away, the pressure on the network becomes very real.”

– Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal

Food assistance is becoming a long-term reality

The volume of requests tells only part of the story. Two out of three organizations report a sharp increase in recurring use of food assistance. For a growing number of households, food hampers are becoming a regular way to supplement an inadequate budget.

This recurring need keeps organizations under constant pressure. In addition to reducing hampers or sometimes having to turn people away, half are now purchasing food using their own budgets so they can support as many households as possible.

“Organizations are doing everything they can to help as many people as possible, but their capacity is not unlimited. On the ground, we see the daily efforts being made to preserve the quality of food hampers, find more food and welcome people with dignity, despite demand that continues to grow.”

– Chantal Vézina

Having a job no longer always protects against hunger

The profile of people seeking assistance is also changing. Nearly one in four households using food hamper services has employment as its main source of income. After paying for housing, transportation and other essential expenses, many households no longer have enough income left to adequately cover groceries.

Montreal's community network cannot absorb indefinitely a level of demand that continues to grow and is becoming increasingly recurrent. Food assistance remains essential, but it cannot be the permanent answer to inadequate incomes, housing costs and rising essential expenses. We need to address the causes of food insecurity while giving organizations the resources they need to keep responding.

About HungerCount

HungerCount is a survey conducted by food banks that are members of Food Banks Canada (FBC). Its purpose is to measure the food assistance provided by community organizations across the country.

For more information, please contact:

Éliane Larouche 514 701-4206

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