Sharemytoolbox Launches All-New Mobile Apps, Making Tool Tracking Simpler Than Ever

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebuilt from the ground up for iPhone and Android, the new apps introduce smarter scanning, faster search, and a modern experience designed for contractors and field teams.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShareMyToolbox, a leading provider of tool and equipment tracking software, today announced the release of its completely redesigned mobile apps for iPhone and Android. Built from the ground up, the new apps deliver a faster, more intuitive experience that helps businesses keep tools organized, employees accountable, and work moving.







The All-New ShareMyToolbox Mobile App

The launch represents a significant milestone for ShareMyToolbox, which has spent more than a decade helping contractors and field-based businesses solve a common challenge: knowing where their tools are, who has them, and whether they're ready for work.

While the technology has evolved, the company's approach remains the same-make tool tracking simple enough for everyone on the team to use.

“Tools are essential to getting work done, but keeping track of them shouldn't be complicated,” said Chris Wirtz, CEO of ShareMyToolbox.“We built these new apps around the people who use them every day. Our goal wasn't simply to make the software look better. It was to make every interaction faster, easier, and more useful. When teams spend less time managing tools, they can spend more time doing the work that matters.”

A Modern Experience Built for the Field

The redesigned apps introduce a range of improvements focused on making everyday tool management easier:



Completely Redesigned Interface: A clean, modern experience with simpler navigation, improved performance, and Light and Dark Modes.

Smarter Barcode and QR Code Scanning: A powerful new scanner makes it easier to identify tools, manage assignments, and take action. Employees can borrow, return, or transfer multiple items using a convenient scanning cart.

Faster Tool Search: Improved search capabilities help employees quickly locate equipment, check availability, and identify who's responsible for each item.

Integrated Tasks: Maintenance reminders and other assigned tasks are easier to access, including directly from the scanning experience.

Improved Tool Visibility: Quick access to items, employees, and locations helps teams maintain accurate records across warehouses, vehicles, and jobsites. Platform-Specific Enhancements: The iPhone app takes advantage of iOS 27, including Apple's Liquid Glass design, Home Screen widgets, and Apple Intelligence integration on supported devices.

Despite the extensive redesign, ShareMyToolbox has preserved the familiar workflows customers rely on, making it easy for existing users to transition without disrupting their work.

Addressing an Everyday Challenge for Contractors

Lost, misplaced, and unaccounted-for tools create unnecessary costs and frustration for businesses that depend on equipment to get work done.

For contractors managing tools across multiple employees and jobsites, even simple questions-such as who has a particular tool or whether equipment is available-can become time-consuming.

ShareMyToolbox addresses these challenges by connecting employees, tools, and locations through an easy-to-use mobile platform.

Unlike traditional inventory systems that focus primarily on what a business owns, ShareMyToolbox emphasizes accountability for where tools go and who is responsible for them.

The platform supports construction companies, electrical and mechanical contractors, HVAC and plumbing businesses, and other organizations with mobile workforces.

More Than a Mobile App

The new mobile experience builds on continued investments in the broader ShareMyToolbox platform.

Recent enhancements include Smart Audits, which allow businesses to automate recurring inventory verification, along with improved task management, multi-location inventory capabilities, and expanded tools for tracking consumables and equipment.

Together, these capabilities help businesses move beyond simply tracking inventory to becoming better stewards of the assets that keep their operations running.

“Our customers don't want another complicated system to manage,” added Wirtz.“They want confidence that their tools are where they need to be and that their teams have what they need to get the job done. That's what we're focused on delivering.”

Availability

The all-new ShareMyToolbox mobile apps are available now for iPhone and Android.

Existing customers can update their apps through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Businesses interested in improving tool accountability can explore ShareMyToolbox with a free 14-day trial, with no credit card required.

For more information, visit .

About ShareMyToolbox

Founded in 2015, ShareMyToolbox helps businesses become better stewards of the tools and equipment that keep work moving. Its easy-to-use tool tracking software connects employees, inventory, and locations, helping teams stay organized, accountable, and ready for work. Serving contractors and field-based businesses across a wide range of industries, ShareMyToolbox combines powerful inventory management capabilities with a simple, people-first approach.

Tool Tracking Made Simple.®







ShareMyToolbox Mobile App

Press Inquiries

Kyle Smith

kyle [at] sharemytoolbox.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: