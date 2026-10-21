MC Services To Support BIO-Europe® 2026 In Cologne As Media Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Munich, Düsseldorf, Germany, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --- MC Services AG, a leading international corporate communications and investor relations firm for life sciences and healthcare, will support BIO-Europe2026 as media partner. Taking place in Cologne, Germany, November 9-11, 2026, MC Services invites international, national and regional media, coordinates interview opportunities with attending biotech and pharma executives and experts, and facilitates background conversations that give journalists direct access to the companies, perspectives and developments shaping the biopharma sector.

“In life sciences, where innovation, investment and partnerships depend on trust and mutual understanding, effective communication goes beyond simply sharing information,” said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services.“At MC Services, we combine deep industry expertise with our extensive international network to bring people, together, facilitate direct dialogue between executives and journalists, and ensure relevant, targeted communication for different stakeholder groups. BIO-Europe® provides an ideal platform for these valuable personal exchanges, and we are pleased to contribute to making them possible as media partner.”

As host city, Cologne is located in one of Germany's established life sciences and healthcare hubs. The wider Rhineland region is home to more than 200 healthcare companies, approximately 60 startups, 10 universities, and over 40 hospitals and clinics, forming a strong network of industry, research, innovation, and clinical expertise. Beyond its scientific and economic strengths, Cologne is known for its welcoming spirit and international outlook, offering an inviting setting for networking and collaboration. Adding a distinctly local touch, the conference coincides with the start of Cologne's famous Carnival season on November 11.

Advancing as a Strategic Forum for Global Biopharma Leaders

In its 32nd year, BIO-Europe® is expanding its audience and program, emerging as a global strategic forum for the biopharma industry. The conference will bring together more than 6,000 attendees from across the global life sciences ecosystem to shape strategy, build trusted relationships and advance partnerships across the biopharma value chain.

Highlights include:



Expanded strategic program : Seven integrated content tracks, including dedicated discussions on clinical development, regulatory strategy and biomanufacturing, alongside a new plenary series addressing the industry's most pressing challenges.

The future of biotech financing and dealmaking: Discussions on evolving investment strategies, the sustainability of traditional biotech business models, and new approaches to funding innovation amid continued financing constraints.

Strengthening Europe's biotech competitiveness: A dedicated discussion on mobilizing institutional capital, accelerating regulatory pathways and strengthening Europe's ability to develop and retain life sciences innovation.

Emerging therapeutic and commercial opportunities: Sessions exploring advances in oncology, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as well as the investment potential of historically underserved areas such as women's health and healthy aging.

Curated networking formats designed to support strategic connections and partnerships across the global biopharma ecosystem. For more information about BIO-Europe® 2026, its program and registration details, please visit the event website.

Organized by Informa Connect, BIO-Europe® 2026 will bring together the global biopharma decision-making community, including biotech and pharma executives, investors and strategic partners.

About MC Services

MC Services AG is a leading international corporate communications and investor relations firm for life sciences and healthcare. Since 1999, we have worked with pharma, biotech, medtech, and healthcare innovators to strengthen public perception, sharpen strategic positioning, and translate complex scientific innovation into clear, compelling stories. We advise clients in engaging with industry partners, investors, and other key stakeholders while expanding their presence in competitive global markets.

Our team of 40 communications experts with backgrounds in science, finance, journalism, and marketing work from offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston. Combining strong European foundations with a truly global perspective, we support clients not only across Europe but also in North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect, a division of Informa PLC, creates global platforms where industries connect, learn and collaborate through events, digital services and professional communities. Through its life sciences portfolio, Informa Connect brings together senior executives, investors and strategic partners to exchange insights, build relationships and drive innovation across global markets.

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CONTACT: Contact MC Services AG Brittney Sojeva +49-211-529252-14...