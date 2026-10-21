MEXC's New-Token Trading Volume Rises 77% In September As Stock-Related Trading Expands Into On-Chain New-Token Markets

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its September trading data. New-token and TradFi spot trading volumes rose 77% and 78% month over month, respectively, while tokenized U.S. stock trading volume increased 81%. Stock Meme projects also took the top two spots by new-token spot trading volume, as stock-related trading expanded into on-chain new-token markets.

In September, the number of newly listed tokens on MEXC increased 15% month over month, while the number of users trading new tokens grew 27%. Seven of the top 10 new tokens by spot trading volume made their exchange debut on MEXC, highlighting the platform's coverage of trending early-stage assets. Stock Meme projects 4STOCK and MEMEROBINHOOD together accounted for approximately 38% of the top 10's combined trading volume, underscoring the activity around stock-related themes in new-token trading.

Beyond stock-themed meme tokens, tokenized stocks are also being used as quote assets for on-chain new token trading pairs. Four Stock Meme projects, including MEMEROBINHOOD, SI, MOO, and 4STOCK, ranked among the top 10 gainers. Together, they accounted for approximately 67% of the ranking's total trading volume. EMBER and BREW, two tokens associated with token launch platforms, also ranked among the top 10 new tokens by spot trading volume. Both platforms support trading pairs between new tokens and stock-related assets. These developments suggest that the convergence of stocks and crypto assets is moving beyond stock tokenization into a broader range of on-chain trading use cases. Of the five distinct Stock Meme projects that appeared across the two rankings this month, three run on Robinhood Chain, an emerging public blockchain.

Echoing activity in the new-token market, MEXC's tokenized U.S. stock trading volume rose 81% month over month in September, accounting for approximately 66% of the increase in TradFi spot trading volume. Growth extended beyond a handful of assets: more than half of the tokenized U.S. stocks saw their trading volumes at least double. The number of tokenized U.S. stocks in the top 10 by TradFi spot trading volume rose from three in August to five in September. MRVL and META entered the ranking, with trading volumes up 212% and 152%, respectively.

Circle-related trading activity also appeared across both MEXC's tokenized U.S. stock and new-token markets. On September 16, Circle launched the mainnet of its own blockchain, Arc. ARGUS, the token of a launch platform on Arc, was listed on MEXC the same day and ranked among the month's top 10 new tokens by spot trading volume. During the same month, trading volume for tokenized U.S. stock CRCL rose 103% month over month, placing it fourth by TradFi spot trading volume.

To drive user participation, MEXC held xStocks Gala, a tokenized U.S. stock trading campaign, in September. The campaign attracted nearly 100,000 registrations, with average daily trading volume exceeding $3.4 billion during the event. By combining popular assets with trading incentives, MEXC further lowered barriers to participation in the tokenized stock market.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "The convergence of stocks and crypto assets is changing how users participate in markets. A single market theme can drive trading activity in both tokenized U.S. stocks and on-chain new tokens. Through 0-fee trading and broader asset coverage, MEXC aims to help users capture cross-market trading opportunities on one platform."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

MEXC Official Website | | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at