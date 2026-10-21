Mongolian Film 'Zogsool' Wins Four Awards At The 31St Busan International Film Festival

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mongolian director S. Byamba's feature film Zogsool, co-produced by Guru Media and Nomadia Pictures, has won four awards at the 31st Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.The film received the Vision of Jiseok Award, the Hylife Vision Award, and the NETPAC Award, as well as the International Critics Prize, recognizing its work across both festival and international film criticism circles.Produced over two years with the involvement of more than 50 filmmakers and creative professionals from Mongolia, Germany, France, Thailand, and Cambodia, Zogsool was selected from more than 3,000 international submissions. Its success marks a notable achievement for Mongolian cinema and highlights the growing reach of Mongolian filmmakers on the international stage.A Story of Resilience and HopeSet during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zogsool examines the realities of everyday life through satire, metaphor, and a distinctive cinematic approach. The film explores themes of compassion, resilience, and hope, while portraying how political and economic forces affect ordinary people and their lives.Bringing Mongolian Stories to International AudiencesFounded in 2013, Nomadia Pictures has worked across feature films, television series, documentaries, entertainment programmes, and animation. Through collaborations with filmmakers and production companies in Mongolia and abroad, the company aims to develop original content and bring Mongolian stories to wider audiences.The recognition of Zogsool at Busan reflects the creative potential of international collaboration and the distinctive perspectives Mongolian filmmakers bring to cinema. For Nomadia Pictures, the achievement also supports its ongoing efforts to connect Mongolian productions with international audiences and create opportunities for future projects.Zogsool is scheduled to premiere in Mongolia in November 2026.

Munkhkhuslen Altansukh

Unitel Group

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Mongolian Film 'Zogsool' Wins Four Awards at the 31st Busan International Film Festival News Provided By Unitel Group October 21, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Movie Industry, Social Media, Telecommunications



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