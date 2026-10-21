100 Dental Practices Sign National Emergency Patient Care Pledge

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Emergensee's eight patient-care standards focus on empathy, transparent fees and long-term oral health beyond the emergency appointment.

- Shaz Memon, EmergenseeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A network of 100 private dental practices has committed to a shared set of patient-care standards designed to ensure that an emergency dental appointment is the beginning of trusted, long-term care rather than a one-off transaction.People seeking emergency dental treatment are often in pain, frightened and visiting an unfamiliar practice. While addressing the immediate problem must come first, the way patients are treated during that appointment can shape whether they feel confident returning for routine and preventive care.This is particularly important during a national dental access crisis. Only around two in five adults in England had seen an NHS dentist during the previous two years, according to figures highlighted by the Care Quality Commission. The Adult Oral Health Survey also found that 19% of adults had at least one condition that could potentially require urgent dental care.Emergensee TM, a national network of 100 practices providing affordable private emergency dentistry, is responding by introducing eight standards that every partner practice must follow.The Emergensee Patient Promise is intended to provide the same commitment to care regardless of which area a patient searches in or which network practice they attend.Every Emergensee partner practice commits to:1. Treating every patient with care, empathy and respect.2. Communicating clearly and transparently about treatment options, fees and next steps.3. Putting the patient's immediate dental needs first, while considering their long-term oral health.4. Approaching every emergency appointment as an opportunity to build trust and a lasting relationship.5. Recommending further care only where it is clinically appropriate and in the patient's interests.6. Providing a professional, welcoming experience at every visit.7. Making reasonable efforts to respond promptly and offer the next suitable appointment.8. Supporting the integrity and reputation of the Emergensee network.Shaz Memon of Emergensee said:“An emergency patient should never be regarded as a one-off appointment. They are often meeting a practice for the first time while in pain and at their most vulnerable.“The immediate dental problem must always come first. But patients also deserve honest communication, transparent fees and recommendations based on what is clinically appropriate for them.“Our ambition is for every patient entering the Emergensee network to receive the same promise of empathy, professionalism and integrity. The emergency appointment should be the start of trust and, where the patient chooses, a positive long-term relationship with their local dentist.”Emergensee was founded in February 2026 to make affordable private emergency dental care easier to access through selected local practices. It works alongside each practice's existing identity and services while holding every partner to the network's shared patient-care standards.The standards recognise that relieving pain is only one part of responsible emergency dentistry. Patients may also need guidance on preventing further problems, completing clinically necessary treatment and returning to routine dental care.Emergensee is a private service and is not affiliated with the NHS. Clinical assessment, diagnosis and treatment remain the responsibility of the treating dental professional.Anyone experiencing severe facial swelling affecting breathing or swallowing, uncontrolled bleeding, loss of consciousness or significant facial trauma should call 999 or attend A&E immediately.For more information about Emergensee and its Patient Promise, visit .

Ralph Jones

Emergensee

+44 20 7060 2345

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100 Dental Practices Sign National Emergency Patient Care Pledge News Provided By EmergenseeTM emergency dental network October 21, 2026, 09:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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