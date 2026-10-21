Bliss Bites NYNJ Launches Saturday Same-Day Pickup And New Party Menu

Bliss Bites NYNJ Charcuterie

Charcuterie Cups

Bliss Bites NYNJ Grazing Table

Englewood charcuterie boutique adds Saturday same-day pickup, Charcuterie Cups, a Corporate Gift Box and a limited-edition Thanksgiving Board

- Bliss Bites NYNJ RepresentativeENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bliss Bites NYNJ, a boutique charcuterie and catering company serving New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania, is making it easier than ever to grab a beautiful board on short notice. Customers can now enjoy Saturday same-day pickup at the Bliss Bites location in Englewood, NJ. Order by 12 PM and your board will be ready in about two hours, with pickup available until 8 PM.The new option was created for the many customers planning last-minute gatherings who still want something special on the table.Pickup and delivery made simple:- Saturday same-day pickup: order by 12 PM, ready in about 2 hours, pickup until 8 PM- Everyday pickup at 176A S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631, from 10 AM to 8 PM with 24 hours' notice (closed Thursdays)- Next-day delivery across New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania with 24 hours' noticeNew on the menu:- Charcuterie Cups (Set of 12): individually packaged cups with artisan cheeses, charcuterie, fresh fruit and crackers, each finished with a bow. Ideal for showers, office events and cocktail hours.- Corporate Gift Box: an elegant cheese and charcuterie box designed for client gifts and employee appreciation.- Corporate Lunch (serves up to 15): gourmet sandwiches, a seasonal salad, cheese and charcuterie, and something sweet, delivered ready to serve.- Cheese Board (No Meat): a meat-free board with artisan cheeses, fresh fruit, honeycomb, nuts and gourmet crackers.- Thanksgiving Board (Limited Fall Edition): an abundant centerpiece for up to 40 guests, available for the holiday season.Every Bliss Bites creation is thoughtfully crafted with fresh, carefully sourced premium ingredients, and each element is chosen with quality, freshness and attention to detail in mind.For hosts planning their own spread, Bliss Bites also offers a free Charcuterie Board Calculator that shows exactly how much cheese, charcuterie, fruit and nuts to plan per guest.Boards, platters and grazing tables can be ordered online at blissbitesnynj.About Bliss Bites NYNJBliss Bites NYNJ is a boutique charcuterie and catering company based in Englewood, New Jersey. The team creates handcrafted charcuterie boards, gift boxes, platters and fully styled grazing tables for weddings, corporate events and everyday celebrations across New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Bliss Bites NYNJ

Bliss Bites NYNJ

+1 551-312-7853

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Bliss Bites NYNJ Launches Saturday Same-Day Pickup and New Party Menu News Provided By OD Kliktura October 21, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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