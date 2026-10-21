MUSE Intelligence Establishes Singapore Headquarters To Develop Physical Asset Intelligence For Institutional Finance

Michelle Zhang, CEO & Founder, MUSE Intelligence

MUSE Intelligence

MLII & Category Indices

MUSE Intelligence launches Singapore regional headquarters, introducing its Luxury Investment Index and pursuing bank pilot partnerships across Southeast Asia

- Michelle Zhang, CEO & FounderSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MUSE today announced the launch of MUSE Intelligence and the establishment of MUSE Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore as its Southeast Asia headquarters. The company is building data and benchmark infrastructure to help financial institutions evaluate investment-grade physical assets, beginning with luxury assets through its newly developed MUSE Luxury Investment Index (MLII).Developed from the technology and marketplace foundation of Australian-headquartered MUSE Technology Pty Ltd, MUSE Intelligence will focus initially on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Its immediate priority is to develop clearly defined pilot projects with financial institutions to test MLII in institutional workflows.Launched amid global economic uncertainty, MUSE Intelligence helps financial institutions boost transparency, manage risk, and diversify portfoliosThe launch comes as financial institutions face growing pressure to strengthen investment transparency, risk assessment and portfolio diversification amid continued global economic uncertainty. These themes featured prominently at the 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, where MUSE Intelligence's leadership participated in discussions with financial institutions and potential partners. Against this backdrop, MUSE believes that emerging asset classes, including luxury and collectible assets, will increasingly require the same quality of data, analytical rigour and institutional-grade benchmarks available to traditional financial markets.Addressing gaps in physical asset information:Financial institutions need consistent information to evaluate assets and the risks associated with them. In luxury markets, pricing data is fragmented, individual assets differ in condition and provenance, and infrequent transactions can make performance and liquidity difficult to assess. These limitations complicate the evaluation of clients' holdings and their role within a broader portfolio.MLII is designed to provide a structured benchmark for interpreting luxury asset market performance. It aims to support performance comparisons, investment research and portfolio analysis, including comparisons with established asset classes. Proposed pilots will test the relevance of this information to institutions' data requirements and client needs.“Many valuable physical assets are difficult for financial institutions to assess consistently because the information around them is fragmented,” said Michelle Zhang, Founder and CEO of MUSE.“We are building the data and benchmark infrastructure to help close that gap. MLII is our starting point, and our next task is to test how that intelligence can support decisions inside financial institutions.”Building on the MUSE marketplace and technology foundation:The MUSE marketplace provides the commercial and technology foundation for this work. Its platform connects investors and high-net-worth buyers with suppliers of investment-grade physical assets, combining a Digital Vault of asset listings and associated records, sale and resale capabilities, and onboarding and KYC processes.MUSE Intelligence draws on the platform's data organisation and proprietary AI capabilities to analyse pricing signals and demand patterns. Blockchain-supported asset records within the wider MUSE ecosystem support traceability. These capabilities are intended to inform asset analysis; their usefulness for institutions will be assessed through the proposed pilots.Testing practical applications with financial institutions:Potential applications include research for private banking and wealth management teams, benchmarking clients' luxury asset holdings, and analysing these holdings within a broader portfolio. Proposed pilots would examine how MLII insights fit financial institution workflows and where additional data or methodology development is needed before commercial deployment.Singapore will serve as the regional base for engagement with financial institutions, investment institutions and strategic partners. MUSE Intelligence also intends to pursue banking partnerships in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, with pilot scopes tailored to each institution.Members of the MUSE Intelligence leadership team attended the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, held from 12 to 18 October 2026, as part of the company's broader regional engagement. Following the meetings, MUSE Intelligence is continuing discussions with financial institutions and potential strategic partners across Southeast Asia about opportunities to evaluate physical asset intelligence in banking and wealth management.“Our immediate priority is to work with partner financial institutions on clearly defined pilot projects,” said AJ Lee, Chief Communications Officer & Asia Director, MUSE Intelligence.“Singapore will be our regional base, with Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand also central to our initial focus. These pilots will help us understand where MLII can deliver the greatest value for banks and their clients.”One area MUSE Intelligence intends to evaluate with potential banking partners in Indonesia and Malaysia is the applicability of its asset intelligence to Islamic wealth management. Any proposed benchmark or product for this market would require appropriate asset screening, governance and review by qualified Shariah advisers.Developing broader financial applications:MUSE Intelligence's longer-term objective is to extend its data and benchmark capabilities into valuation, risk and collateral intelligence for physical assets. Development will depend on data quality, methodology validation and institutional requirements. These capabilities could inform future financing applications and benchmark-linked investment products, subject to further product development, market validation and applicable regulatory requirements.MUSE intends to pursue strategic fundraising once financial institutions pilots have started, using the pilot experience to inform its next phase of regional growth and commercialisation. The Singapore launch builds on MUSE's Asia expansion announced in October 2025.

AJ Lee

MUSE Intelligence Pte Ltd

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MUSE Intelligence Establishes Singapore Headquarters to Develop Physical Asset Intelligence for Institutional Finance News Provided By PNTR Group Advisors Sdn Bhd October 21, 2026, 09:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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