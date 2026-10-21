Want To Work At Dubai's Museum Of The Future? New Recruitment Drive Now Open

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Forget traditional job titles and years of experience, Dubai's Museum of the Future is searching for a new kind of talent, inviting applicants to become“Future Perfects”-individuals who can bring ideas about science, technology and society to life through human connection and storytelling.

The world-first recruitment initiative seeks people with imagination, curiosity, emotional intelligence, strong communication skills and adaptability, rather than a conventional list of qualifications or previous work experience.

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The selected candidates will become part of the museum's visitor experience team, helping shape a reimagined visitor journey and narrative ahead of its planned reopening in 2027.

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Applications are open until November 8, 2026, with shortlisted candidates progressing through live assessments and final auditions before an expert judging panel. The process is designed to reveal qualities that may not be apparent on a CV, including how applicants listen, respond to others and navigate unexpected situations.

What does a 'Future Perfect' do?

The role combines guiding, storytelling and conversation. Future Perfects will welcome visitors from different cultures and backgrounds, explain complex ideas in accessible ways and encourage people to engage with questions about the future.

The museum is looking for natural communicators, attentive listeners and confident problem-solvers who can connect with people of different ages and personalities. Previous experience in museums or customer service is not required, opening the door to candidates whose strengths may lie outside conventional career paths.

Successful applicants are expected to begin full-time roles in November 2026, welcoming visitors from around the world and helping make encounters with ideas about science, technology, nature and society feel personal and relevant.

The approach rests on the belief that while technology can expand what is possible, people play a crucial role in helping others understand and experience those possibilities.

A shift away from traditional recruitment

Azza AlNuaimi, COO of the Museum of the Future, said the initiative reflects Dubai's approach to identifying potential and creating opportunities for people to turn ideas into reality.

“Dubai has built its global position by recognising possibilities before they become obvious and creating the conditions for people, ideas and ambition to turn them into reality,” she said.

AlNuaimi said the museum's vision goes beyond imagining what lies ahead, focusing also on the people who will shape the future and how visitors can see themselves within it.

She added that curiosity, imagination and human connection would remain essential as technology continues to evolve.“These qualities cannot be measured by a degree, a job title or years of experience,” AlNuaimi said.

“The Future Perfects” initiative, she added, reflects Dubai's belief in recognising potential beyond conventional career paths.

“We are looking for people who may never have imagined working in a museum yet possess exactly what a museum of the future needs.”

Candidates can apply until November 8 through the official auditions portal: museumofthefuture.

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