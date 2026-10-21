'Victory Of Democracy': YSRCP Hails Supreme Court Order To Andhra SEC On ULB Poll Nominations

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 21 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court orders on the conduct of Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Andhra Pradesh, terming it a victory of democracy and democratic rights of its candidates.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Spokesperson, Konda Rajiv Gandhi, said that the Supreme Court direction is a major setback to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, and his coalition government.

The Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to examine allegations that candidates of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP were prevented from filing nominations for Urban Local Body elections and decide by Thursday whether the deadline should be extended in affected municipalities.

A Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana ordered the state poll panel to keep the final list of contesting candidates on hold until October 25, pending its decision on the representations and evidence submitted by the YSRCP and other candidates.

The Justice Bagchi-led Bench said that wherever an extension is granted, candidates must be given at least 48 hours from the publication of the SEC's decision to submit their nomination papers.

“This is a victory for democracy and democratic rights of YSR Congress Party candidates,” the party spokesperson said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was trying to turn Local Body elections into a one-sided contest.

“Our candidates are being attacked, threatened and stopped from filing nominations. Nomination papers are being torn. Police have failed to protect our candidates. We brought this, with all evidences, to the notice of the State Election Commission but unfortunately no action was taken,” he said.

Konda Rajiv Gandhi said they had to approach the Supreme Court, which directed the SEC not to publish the final list of candidates until October 25.

He said, as directed by the Supreme Court, the SEC will have to receive and examine all kinds of complaints and observations, evidences and CCTV footage. If extension is allowed, minimum 48 hours should be given to candidates to file nominations.

He said the Supreme Court also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to provide enough police protection to candidates.

“These directions raise serious doubts about the conduct of Chandrababu Naidu in holding the Local Body elections. Today's development strengthens our fight and our right. Naidu should conduct elections in a free and fair manner. He should allow everyone to contest. Let people decide who should win. Then only democracy lives forever,” said the YSRCP spokesman.