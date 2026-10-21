Porsche Centre Sharjah Unveils A New Era Of The Porsche Experience With The Destination Porsche Concept

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Destination Porsche places community at the heart of the showroom experience Launch evening brings together contemporary art, live music and gastronomy, with the Cayenne Electric taking centre stage

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Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Porsche Centre Dubai & Northern Emirates has unveiled its revamped Sharjah Showroom, introducing the Destination Porsche concept to the emirate. Designed as a gathering place for Porsche customers and enthusiasts, the showroom combines contemporary architecture with personalized customer experiences and a focus on the community around the brand.

Omar Al Mathno, General Manager for Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates, said:“Destination Porsche brings our customers and enthusiasts closer to the brand and to one another. With the redesigned Porsche Centre Sharjah, we are creating a welcoming space where people can explore our cars, connect with our team and come together as a community.”

The transformation reflects Destination Porsche's approach to bringing customers closer to the brand. The showroom's layout can be adapted to different customer needs, while integrated digital tools support more personalised communication and interaction. The design created a welcoming environment for existing owners, prospective customers and Porsche enthusiasts.

On 18 October 2026, the launch brought the concept to life through contemporary art, live music, gastronomy and curated activations throughout the centre. Guests were welcomed with traditional bakhoor and gahwa, incorporating local hospitality into the evening.

Held in partnership with Oblong Art Gallery, the event featured a selection of artworks chosen to complement the Porsche experience. Guests enjoyed food and refreshments at the Porscheplatz Café, live music at the Vinyl Lounge, and activities including an illustration corner.

The all-new Cayenne Electric took centre stage as the focal point of the launch, giving guests the opportunity to discover the most powerful Porsche production till date, up close.

The redesign marks a new chapter for Porsche Centre Sharjah, bringing Destination Porsche to the existing facility and reinforcing its role as a meeting place for the Porsche community in the emirate.