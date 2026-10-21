300+ Exhibitors, 65+ Countries, One Global Platform: World Art Dubai Returns For Its 12Th Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tickets have gone on sale for the 12th edition, which sharpens its focus on discovery and collecting, with 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, interactive experiences, and art spanning USD 100 to USD 20,000 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: World Art Dubai (WAD) will stage its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Za'abeel Halls 2 & 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together more than 300 local and international exhibitors from over 65 countries, including 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, alongside artist groups & collectives, to showcase 10,000 artworks across four days of art, collecting and creative discovery.

Under the strapline 'Where the World's Art Comes Together,' the 2026 edition combines WAD's established platform for independent, solo and emerging talent with a stronger gallery presence, greater curatorial direction and an increased focus on helping visitors move from discovery to collecting.

Painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art, installations and other contemporary practices will sit side by side, with works spanning a broad range of styles, markets and price points.

The 2026 edition brings together new curators Rachael Brown and Stephane de Boysson with returning curators Gottfried Eisenberger and Samar Kamel. Together, they will help shape the presentation of artworks across the fair, bringing different perspectives and expertise to the selection and arrangement of works while helping visitors explore a diverse range of artistic practices.

From discovery to collecting:

Buying art is increasingly central to the World Art Dubai experience. Following a 28 per cent increase in artwork sales in 2025, this year's fair will place greater emphasis on connecting artists and galleries with people actively looking to acquire work.

That audience ranges from established collectors and first-time buyers to interior designers, hospitality professionals and corporate clients sourcing art for homes, hotels, workplaces and development projects.

With art priced across a broad spectrum, including works from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000, WAD aims to make the process of discovering and buying art approachable, whether a visitor is purchasing their first piece or building an established collection.

Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“World Art Dubai has grown into a meeting point for artists, galleries and art lovers from across the world. As we prepare for our 12th edition, our priority is to build on that international reach while creating meaningful opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences and for visitors to engage with art in ways that feel personal and accessible.

“The 28 per cent increase in artwork sales last year reflects the growing interest in collecting art. We see an opportunity to build on this momentum by bringing together a wider range of artistic perspectives and making World Art Dubai a place where both new and experienced collectors can discover work that resonates with them.”

Photography, emerging talent and international exchange:

Photography will have a focused presence through PhotoWAD, introducing visitors to photographic work as part of the fair's wider mix of artistic genres.

The Emerging Artist Prize also returns as a platform for rising talent, creating opportunities for new voices to gain visibility within an international art-fair environment.

Gallery participation continues to grow year on year, reflecting increasing confidence in World Art Dubai among galleries from the UAE and international markets. They will exhibit alongside independent artists and UAE-based talent, creating a meeting point for different artistic practices, cultures and perspectives.

Art to experience, not simply observe:

Beyond the exhibition stands, WAD's four-day programme extends into workshops, talks, performances, live demonstrations, installations and participatory experiences.

More than 20 hands-on workshops, included within the ticket price, will give adults and children opportunities to experiment with creative techniques, while a programme of free-to-attend talks will bring artists, curators and industry voices together to discuss creativity, professional practice and the art market.

Sunday, November 22, will become Family Day, with children's workshops and creative activities designed to make the fair accessible to younger visitors.

Schools will also participate in the 2026 programme, giving students opportunities to display their work and experience how artists, galleries and audiences come together within a professional art fair.

Creating opportunities beyond the fair:

A dedicated Emirati Artists Pavilion will place Emirati creative talent within WAD's international platform, increasing opportunities for visibility, discovery and engagement with collectors and buyers.

The fair's support for artists also extends beyond its four days through the Artist in Residence Programme, connecting artists with Dubai hotels and creating opportunities to develop work, build new audiences and collaborate outside the exhibition environment.

Current relationships include Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai, SO/Uptown and Radisson RED, with residency activity continuing beyond World Art Dubai and into 2027.

Together, these initiatives support WAD's wider role within Dubai's cultural and creative economy, connecting artistic practice with audiences, buyers, businesses and longer-term professional opportunities.

World Art Dubai 2026 is supported by Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner, reinforcing the fair's role within Dubai's wider cultural and creative landscape, and a group of specialist sponsors bringing expertise across the art ecosystem; Knightsbridge Group joins as Legal Sponsor, Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor, and DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor.

World Art Dubai 2026 takes place from November 19-22, 2026, from 1pm to 9pm daily, at Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Halls 2 & 3. Early bird tickets have gone on sale here.

About World Art Dubai:

World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together artists, galleries and art enthusiasts from around the world. The fair offers an accessible platform for discovering and collecting original art, welcoming everyone from established collectors and first-time buyers to interior designers, hospitality professionals and corporate clients.

The 2026 edition is set to feature 10,000 artworks from over 300 local and international exhibitors across more than 65 countries, 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, alongside artist groups & collectives. Visitors can explore a diverse range of artistic practices, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art and installations, with artworks priced from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000.

Under the theme 'Where the World's Art Comes Together,' WAD supports independent and emerging artists while connecting them with collectors, buyers and new audiences. The four-day programme features more than 20 hands-on workshops, talks, live performances, interactive experiences and dedicated initiatives including PhotoWAD, the Emerging Artist Prize and the Artist in Residence Programme.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events.

As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.