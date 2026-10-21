Festival Of Lights 2026 Gives Dubai Shoppers The Chance To Win Two SOUEAST Cars

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Shop, Scan & Win promotion runs from 24 October to 12 November 2026, with digital raffle entry on purchases of AED 200 or more Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dubai shoppers can celebrate Diwali with the chance to drive away in a brand-new car as the Festival of Lights Shop, Scan & Win Digital Raffle Promotion runs from 24 October to 12 November 2026. Customers spending AED 200 or more at participating shopping destinations can enter the digital raffle to win a SOUEAST S06 Comfort or a SOUEAST S08 Luxury, with two lucky winners each receiving one vehicle.

The promotion brings an additional incentive to festive shopping across Dubai's participating malls and retail outlets. Both prize vehicles are fully sponsored by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Designed to reward festive purchases, the campaign aims to increase footfall, encourage retail spending and strengthen customer engagement throughout the Diwali shopping season. It brings participating malls and retailers together through a shared promotion that supports their businesses while adding excitement to the customer experience.

“Diwali is a celebration of togetherness, and we want that spirit to extend to the shopping experience across our participating destinations. Festival of Lights Shop, Scan & Win gives customers another reason to explore their local malls, shop for the season and enjoy the possibility of taking home an exceptional prize. We thank DFRE for sponsoring the two SOUEAST vehicles, and our participating malls and retailers for coming together to make this promotion possible,” said Baiju Kurieash Pappachan, CEO of BUZ, which is organising the promotion together with RaffleTech.

The promotion is powered by RaffleTech, an AI-powered customer retention technology platform designed to make participation simple and seamless. Shoppers can scan the promotion's QR code at participating retailers within the malls and register on the platform to begin their entry. Once their qualifying purchase has been validated, digital raffle coupons are issued to their account. Customers can track the progress of their submission and view their issued coupons through the platform, providing clear visibility throughout the process. By using AI to streamline purchase validation and coupon issuance, RaffleTech delivers a convenient and transparent experience from shopping to raffle entry.

The campaign will take place across 12 participating shopping destinations: Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Circle Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta, New West Zone Al Khail, New West Zone Mizhar 1, New West Zone Mizhar 2, Reef Mall and Silicon Central.

To take part, shoppers spend AED 200 or more at a participating outlet during mall operating hours, scan the official campaign QR code and upload their qualifying receipt. Receipts must be issued within the promotion period. Once the entry steps are complete, an email containing the raffle coupon serial number(s) confirms entry. Entrants must be at least 18 years old and meet the eligibility conditions and exclusions set out in the terms and conditions. A maximum of 100 coupons per invoice applies.

The raffle draw will take place on 16 November 2026 at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism head office. The SOUEAST S06 Comfort will be drawn first, followed by the SOUEAST S08 Luxury.

About RaffleTech:

RaffleTech is a Dubai-built retail engagement and retention technology platform for malls, retailers, brands, tourism authorities and business groups. It combines digital promotional journeys, QR-based participation, receipt validation, campaign management and reporting to support scalable rewards-based engagement. Its approach brings retail operating experience together with practical AI-assisted workflows.

About BUZ:

Established in 2008, BUZ is a Dubai-based strategic marketing, communications, retail activation and events business. It combines market insight, campaign strategy, creative development and on-ground delivery for retailers, malls, brands and destination-led initiatives. BUZ's retail experience provides the operational foundation behind RaffleTech's development.