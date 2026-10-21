Trendaitm Expands Vision One With New Security Capabilities For AI Agents And Application Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Autonomous Vulnerability Discovery service and extended Claude Compliance API integration give security teams greater visibility and control as AI speeds up software development and agent adoption Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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October, 2026, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TrendAITM, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), has announced new capabilities for TrendAI Vision OneTM. These include the private preview of Autonomous Vulnerability Discovery and expanded support for Claude's Compliance API, which now covers Claude Code and Cowork sessions. Together, these services help enterprises identify exploitable vulnerabilities in source code before attackers do, investigate how AI agents operate, and maintain oversight as AI adoption scales.

The need for this oversight is growing rapidly across the region. According to research conducted by The Harris Poll for Dataiku, 62% of UAE chief information officers believe their organisation have more than 50 AI agents running in production, yet only 18% have a fully unified view of agents across platforms, data environments, and business applications. At the same time, AI is accelerating both how quickly code is written and how quickly attackers can identify flaws. Security teams therefore need to keep pace with AI adoption without losing visibility into what is happening across their environments.

The new capabilities extend TrendAI Vision OneTM across both software development and AI agent activity. TrendAI Vision OneTM Autonomous Vulnerability Discovery is powered by AESIR, TrendAI's agentic exploit-remediation engine, which identifies and validates vulnerabilities, including zero-days. It also verifies fixes in customer source code. The engine uses purpose-built, multi-model AI architecture that relies primarily on Anthropic models and has outperformed single-model and agentic system scores on the CyberGym Leaderboard. Every finding is validated by experts from the TrendAITM Zero-Day InitiativeTM (ZDI), the world's largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty programme. The Autonomous Vulnerability Discovery is deployed and operated on Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling the full workflow to run within the customer's AWS environment

In parallel, the expanded Claude Compliance API integration brings Claude Code and Cowork session records from Claude Enterprise into TrendAI Vision OneTM. These records include prompts, responses, and tool calls, each tied to a verified user. It enables security teams to investigate AI activity in context, correlate it with endpoint, identity, cloud and network signals, and build custom detections for relevant agent behaviour.

Commenting on the announcement, Salah Suleiman, Managing Director, South Gulf, TrendAITM, said,“AI is changing both how software is built and how work gets done across the enterprise. Code is being written faster than ever, while AI agents are increasingly able to access systems, call tools and act on behalf of users. As organisations across the UAE and the wider region scale AI at pace, their security teams need to identify vulnerabilities early while maintaining clear visibility into what AI systems are doing and whether their actions align with organisational policies. With these additions to TrendAI Vision OneTM, we are helping organisations move faster with AI while maintaining the context, oversight and control needed to do so securely.”

TrendAI Vision OneTM also continues to ingest activity logs from Claude Enterprise, covering user logins, administrative actions and configuration changes, as well as from Claude Platform, covering administrative, system and resource events. Autonomous Vulnerability Discovery is now available in private preview to select enterprise customers running on AWS, while Claude's Compliance API integration in TrendAI Vision OneTM is available to TrendAI Vision OneTM customers using Claude Enterprise.

About TrendAITM

TrendAITM, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility, governance, and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAITM secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data.

Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAITM to stop threats up to 115 days earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence.

Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAITM empowers your organization to securely move at the speed of AI.

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