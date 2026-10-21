Burjeel Puts Mission-Ready Healthcare In Focus As National And International Projects Record Over 1.17 Million Patient Visits

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)On the opening day of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, Burjeel demonstrates the clinical capability behind care beyond border – connecting emergency response, advanced treatment and recovery to support the UAE's broader humanitarian mission. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Burjeel Holdings showcases the mission-ready healthcare model behind more than 1.17 million outpatient and inpatient visits across national and international projects, bringing the focus at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit to a critical question: how does care continue when patients cannot reach a hospital?

Presented on the opening day of the three-day Summit, Burjeel's approach connects emergency response, medical evacuation, deployable healthcare, specialist treatment and rehabilitation. Its significance goes beyond the volume of care delivered: it brings together the teams, supplies and clinical expertise needed to support the UAE's humanitarian efforts – not simply to reach patients during an emergency, but to keep their care connected through surgery, recovery and follow-up.

Against a backdrop of continued regional uncertainty, the distinction matters. Reaching a patient is only the beginning: treatment also depends on trained teams, reliable supplies, functioning facilities and access to specialist care. Burjeel's showcase brings these capabilities together, illustrating how expertise developed in Abu Dhabi has a footprint far beyond.

“Healthcare is usually organized around a place, a hospital, a clinic or a laboratory. But when people cannot reach that place, the responsibility to provide care does not disappear.” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.“We have built a platform that can go where the hospital cannot. That means more than arriving in an emergency. It means having teams, medicines, logistics and clinical expertise to treat patients and support their recovery. From Abu Dhabi, this is how we can contribute to humanitarian missions: by making care available and helping it continue.”

Burjeel's advanced clinical network includes Operonix for healthcare operations in complex environments and DOCKTOUR for healthcare logistics. These are supplemented by the wider VPS Health ecosystem, alongside Response Plus Medical for emergency and pre-hospital response; Prometheus for specialized healthcare training, emergency preparedness, and medical readiness for military personnel. This model links these capabilities around the patient rather than treating each stage as a separate intervention.

Supporting this mission-ready model is AiMed Solutions, Burjeel Holdings' intelligent healthcare development and operating platform, which brings together clinical, operational, and revenue cycle intelligence to power more connected healthcare systems. Its integrated approach is designed to help healthcare teams optimize resources, and coordinate care across facilities. Extending these capabilities to emergency networks and deployable healthcare environments can strengthen mission readiness by connecting clinical services, operational systems, and critical information to sustain care beyond traditional hospital walls.

Throughout the Summit, Burjeel is presenting this approach under its“A system for every second that matters” theme: preparedness before the call, treatment when it is needed and support through recovery.