3Rd Primary Care Academy 2026 Concludes With Focus On Prevention, Personalised Care And Behaviour Change
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Healthcare experts highlight earlier intervention, precision prevention and sustained patient support as priorities for chronic disease management Dubai, UAE, October 2026: The 3rd Primary Care Academy 2026 in partnership with Emirates Hospital Group endorsed by Emirates Medicine Family Society and Health Promotion & Health Policy Association (Turkey) took place in Dubai on 3 October, gathering healthcare professionals and experts to explore how primary care can respond to the growing burden of chronic disease through earlier intervention, more personalised treatment factors influencing and improved attention to the behavioural patient outcomes. Across sessions spanning cardiovascular health, cancer screening, metabolic health, obesity, diabetes and smoking management, a recurring message was that effective prevention requires clinicians to look beyond individual readings such as cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI or glucose and consider the wider clinical, behavioural and social factors shaping an individual's risk. Cardiovascular discussions reinforced the importance of acting before a first major event occurs. Experts explored factors as the conventional lipid measurements, including inflammation, insulin resistance and genetics, alongside modifiable influences such as sleep, stress, smoking and physical activity. Speakers also highlighted the central role of primary care physicians in bringing these different dimensions together, identifying high-risk patients earlier and addressing risk factors before they turn into disease. During a panel discussion on the realities of chronic disease management, experts explored the challenges of prevention and sustained patient care, from adherence and access to oral health, clinical risk and patient behaviour. Smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction emerged as one area where these challenges intersect, with panellists emphasising that nicotine dependence cannot be addressed through advice to quit alone. Dependence levels, behavioural routines, emotional and social triggers, previous quit attempts and relapse all influence a smoker's ability to stop and should inform the support they receive. For adult smokers unable to quit completely, panellists explored harm reduction and the potential role of non-combustible alternatives, while stressing that these approaches are not risk-free and are not intended for non-smokers. Dr. Sherif Bakir, Consultant Cardiologist at Medcare Medical Centre, said:“We have to emphasise the difference between smoking and nicotine. The two are not the same. Smoking is harmful, and if someone is not able to stop, harm reduction becomes important. These approaches are only for adult smokers who are unable to stop smoking, and we should never encourage someone who has never smoked, to start.” Technology was considered within this same shift towards more individualised care. An early-stage AI-supported clinical decision support model for smoking cessation explored how technology could potentially help clinicians organise information around dependence, triggers, previous quit attempts, comorbidities and relapse risk and translate it into structured, guideline-linked recommendations. Speakers stressed, however, that AI should support rather than replace physician judgement, with human oversight, explainability, local validation and real-world evidence essential to its responsible use. Obesity discussions similarly challenged conventional approaches that focus primarily on body weight or individual willpower. Speakers described obesity as a chronic, relapsing and multifactorial disease influenced by metabolic, psychological, behavioural and socioeconomic factors. Assessment and treatment, they argued, should therefore consider the broader health of the individual. Dr. Rahila Bhatti, Consultant in General Internal Medicine, Diabetes & Endocrinology at Genesis Healthcare Centre, said:“Obesity is a chronic disease. It is not a kilogram-based disease, and it is not defined by BMI alone. The scale provides limited and incomplete information. Weight loss shouldn't be the only goal for the management of obesity. We need to progress from the conversations about willpower and body weight and focus on improving metabolic health and quality of life, because one size does not fit all.” Cancer screening discussions also balanced innovation with evidence. While emerging approaches including AI-assisted mammography, liquid biopsy and multi-cancer detection were explored, speakers reinforced that established screening remains the foundation. New technologies should complement rather than replace proven approaches. Across the event, the wider message was a shift towards precision prevention: identifying risk earlier, understanding the individual behind that risk and supporting sustainable change over time. From cardiovascular disease and obesity to cancer and smoking, discussions reinforced that advances in treatment and technology will have the greatest impact when combined with clinical judgement, sustained behavioural support and patient-centred care. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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