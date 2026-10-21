Chinese Premier Calls for Deeper SCO Cooperation Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to strengthen regional stability, expand economic cooperation and contribute more actively to global development amid growing international uncertainty.
Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday, Li highlighted mounting challenges affecting global stability and stressed the importance of establishing a shared understanding of core principles, long-term strategic priorities and practical steps to achieve common objectives.
He acknowledged that competing ideas and approaches continue to shape international affairs but maintained that multipolarity and economic globalization remain "prevailing trends."
Li encouraged SCO members to adopt a broader international perspective and demonstrate greater responsibility while continuing to uphold the organization's "Shanghai Spirit," which emphasizes mutual trust, mutual benefit and cooperation.
The Chinese premier also urged member states to strengthen commercial relations, accelerate regional economic integration and develop dependable international transport networks capable of withstanding disruptions. He further emphasized the importance of protecting global industrial operations and supply chains.
As part of China's commitment to cooperation in healthcare, Li announced that Beijing was willing to sponsor 1,000 medical professionals from SCO member countries to receive additional training in China.
He also called on the organization to expand its network of international partnerships and take a more active role in addressing global challenges.
"It is particularly important to seek common ground while reserving differences and to build consensus while resolving differences," he said.
Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday, Li highlighted mounting challenges affecting global stability and stressed the importance of establishing a shared understanding of core principles, long-term strategic priorities and practical steps to achieve common objectives.
He acknowledged that competing ideas and approaches continue to shape international affairs but maintained that multipolarity and economic globalization remain "prevailing trends."
Li encouraged SCO members to adopt a broader international perspective and demonstrate greater responsibility while continuing to uphold the organization's "Shanghai Spirit," which emphasizes mutual trust, mutual benefit and cooperation.
The Chinese premier also urged member states to strengthen commercial relations, accelerate regional economic integration and develop dependable international transport networks capable of withstanding disruptions. He further emphasized the importance of protecting global industrial operations and supply chains.
As part of China's commitment to cooperation in healthcare, Li announced that Beijing was willing to sponsor 1,000 medical professionals from SCO member countries to receive additional training in China.
He also called on the organization to expand its network of international partnerships and take a more active role in addressing global challenges.
"It is particularly important to seek common ground while reserving differences and to build consensus while resolving differences," he said.
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