China Vows to Push Ukraine Peace as Summit Talk Heats Up
(MENAFN) China pledged Wednesday to help drive peace efforts on the Ukraine conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to a three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing’s stance on the Ukraine crisis remained “consistent.” China, she said, will keep playing “an active role” in steering negotiations toward a “political settlement of the crisis.”
Pressed on the summit idea, Mao said she had no information on the proposed “trilateral meeting.”
Trump said Monday he would be willing to sit down with Putin and Xi, though he stopped short of committing to any summit. He said nuclear disarmament, not Ukraine, would be the central topic, and that he would do whatever it takes to end the war, whether or not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part.
Separately, Putin has reportedly floated holding the three-way talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18-19.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a possible meeting is under discussion but said no agreement has been reached on its agenda or logistics.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing’s stance on the Ukraine crisis remained “consistent.” China, she said, will keep playing “an active role” in steering negotiations toward a “political settlement of the crisis.”
Pressed on the summit idea, Mao said she had no information on the proposed “trilateral meeting.”
Trump said Monday he would be willing to sit down with Putin and Xi, though he stopped short of committing to any summit. He said nuclear disarmament, not Ukraine, would be the central topic, and that he would do whatever it takes to end the war, whether or not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part.
Separately, Putin has reportedly floated holding the three-way talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18-19.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a possible meeting is under discussion but said no agreement has been reached on its agenda or logistics.
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