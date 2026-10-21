Poland Says It Cannot Provide Ukraine with Patriot Interceptor Missiles
(MENAFN) Poland has ruled out supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense interceptor missiles, citing limited national reserves, while pointing to other NATO members as potential suppliers capable of providing additional weapons.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski explained that Warsaw lacks the resources to contribute to Ukraine's demand for the missile systems, although other alliance members still have supplies available.
"There are countries in NATO that still have such resources to contribute, but Poland is not one of them," Sikorski told a Polish news agency in an interview published Monday.
He reiterated that interceptor shortages had become more severe following US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. Sikorski also highlighted the disparity between Russia's missile production capacity and the number of defensive interceptors available to Ukraine and its allies.
"Poland supports Ukraine as much as it can, but here we can only join the calls for countries possessing Patriot missiles to share them with Ukraine," Sikorski noted.
The foreign minister also addressed the possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, saying the issue would "sooner or later" return to the agenda. However, despite continued assistance to Kyiv, he expressed doubt that an agreement would be reached before winter.
Sikorski further voiced support for US President Donald Trump's attempts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, while arguing that a different strategy would be more effective.
"We in Poland believe, perhaps across political lines, that a more effective method would be to increase pressure on the aggressor, not the victim of aggression," he added.
Asked about British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's consideration of rejoining the European Union, Sikorski described the possibility as “politically and intellectually important.”
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski explained that Warsaw lacks the resources to contribute to Ukraine's demand for the missile systems, although other alliance members still have supplies available.
"There are countries in NATO that still have such resources to contribute, but Poland is not one of them," Sikorski told a Polish news agency in an interview published Monday.
He reiterated that interceptor shortages had become more severe following US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. Sikorski also highlighted the disparity between Russia's missile production capacity and the number of defensive interceptors available to Ukraine and its allies.
"Poland supports Ukraine as much as it can, but here we can only join the calls for countries possessing Patriot missiles to share them with Ukraine," Sikorski noted.
The foreign minister also addressed the possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, saying the issue would "sooner or later" return to the agenda. However, despite continued assistance to Kyiv, he expressed doubt that an agreement would be reached before winter.
Sikorski further voiced support for US President Donald Trump's attempts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, while arguing that a different strategy would be more effective.
"We in Poland believe, perhaps across political lines, that a more effective method would be to increase pressure on the aggressor, not the victim of aggression," he added.
Asked about British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's consideration of rejoining the European Union, Sikorski described the possibility as “politically and intellectually important.”
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