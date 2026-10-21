Pakistan Promotes CPEC as Key Driver of Regional Economic Integration
(MENAFN) Pakistan has presented the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a major opportunity for countries across the region to strengthen economic ties and advance broader integration within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the multibillion-dollar initiative could enable member countries to deepen cooperation and expand their participation in regional development.
Dar stated that the project "offers every SCO partner a compelling opportunity to participate in and accelerate our shared journey toward comprehensive economic integration."
CPEC forms part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and is designed to link the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang with Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan. The proposed connection spans approximately 2,000 miles and incorporates road networks, railways and pipelines.
Dar emphasized that achieving "seamless" economic integration would require focused investment in essential infrastructure, particularly energy and transportation, to improve connectivity and facilitate cross-border economic activity.
He also called for greater investment in industries with significant growth potential, including agriculture, mining, mineral resources and information technology.
"Pakistan strongly advocates for expanding investments into high-potential industries, including agriculture, mining and minerals, and information technology, to build a resilient and interconnected economic future for all our nations," he maintained.
Looking toward future cooperation within the SCO, Dar highlighted artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation, energy partnerships and international information security as areas that should play increasingly important roles in strengthening collaboration among member states.
Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the multibillion-dollar initiative could enable member countries to deepen cooperation and expand their participation in regional development.
Dar stated that the project "offers every SCO partner a compelling opportunity to participate in and accelerate our shared journey toward comprehensive economic integration."
CPEC forms part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and is designed to link the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang with Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan. The proposed connection spans approximately 2,000 miles and incorporates road networks, railways and pipelines.
Dar emphasized that achieving "seamless" economic integration would require focused investment in essential infrastructure, particularly energy and transportation, to improve connectivity and facilitate cross-border economic activity.
He also called for greater investment in industries with significant growth potential, including agriculture, mining, mineral resources and information technology.
"Pakistan strongly advocates for expanding investments into high-potential industries, including agriculture, mining and minerals, and information technology, to build a resilient and interconnected economic future for all our nations," he maintained.
Looking toward future cooperation within the SCO, Dar highlighted artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation, energy partnerships and international information security as areas that should play increasingly important roles in strengthening collaboration among member states.
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