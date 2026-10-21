Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Loses Lives, Time as Russian Attacks Continue
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is not losing its war against Russia but continues to suffer human losses and setbacks as Moscow maintains its attacks, emphasizing the urgency of securing an end to the conflict.
Speaking at a press conference in Oslo on Tuesday alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelenskyy reiterated Kyiv's willingness to negotiate and expressed hope that the United States and its European allies would help bring the fighting to an end.
“Of course, we are not losing this war, but we are losing people ... and because Russia attacks, we're losing people and time,” he said, warning that the ongoing conflict is also depriving Ukrainian children of their childhood.
Zelenskyy revealed that US envoy Steve Witkoff participated in the Oslo meeting, while Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, joined remotely. Discussions covered several “sensitive points,” including security guarantees for Ukraine and plans for rebuilding the country after the war.
The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed his government's readiness to engage in negotiations and consider different ceasefire arrangements as part of efforts to reduce hostilities.
“We want to push as quick as possible to end this war."
He also said Kyiv had backed a US initiative for a ceasefire covering energy infrastructure but accused Moscow of continuing to strike Ukrainian energy facilities. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine had offered to refrain from attacking sensitive elements of Russia's energy sector on the condition that Russia also halted its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Speaking at a press conference in Oslo on Tuesday alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelenskyy reiterated Kyiv's willingness to negotiate and expressed hope that the United States and its European allies would help bring the fighting to an end.
“Of course, we are not losing this war, but we are losing people ... and because Russia attacks, we're losing people and time,” he said, warning that the ongoing conflict is also depriving Ukrainian children of their childhood.
Zelenskyy revealed that US envoy Steve Witkoff participated in the Oslo meeting, while Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, joined remotely. Discussions covered several “sensitive points,” including security guarantees for Ukraine and plans for rebuilding the country after the war.
The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed his government's readiness to engage in negotiations and consider different ceasefire arrangements as part of efforts to reduce hostilities.
“We want to push as quick as possible to end this war."
He also said Kyiv had backed a US initiative for a ceasefire covering energy infrastructure but accused Moscow of continuing to strike Ukrainian energy facilities. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine had offered to refrain from attacking sensitive elements of Russia's energy sector on the condition that Russia also halted its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
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