Baku Declares Group Of Turkish Citizens“Undesirable Persons”
This was stated in a statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
According to the statement, the decision was made in response to statements published on various social media platforms and websites that were directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people, and leadership. The statements also allegedly called for a forcible change of government, advocated violence based on religious radicalism, and incited religious hatred and hostility.
The following Turkish citizens have been declared“undesirable persons” under Azerbaijani law and banned from entering the country:Ahmet Barış İyison – Head of İyison Medya and the Gazeteciabi project Cem Özyurt – Blogger Akın Duru – Staff member at TV8 and Acunmedya Dursun Eker – Journalist, File Prodüksiyon Hizmetleri Adem Özköse – Journalist, political analyst, writer Muhammed Emin Yıldırım – Istanbul representative for the "Köklü Değişim" magazine and media group Cüneyt Sezer – Blogger, sociologist, publicist, and political analyst Serhat Koyuncu – Public figure Mikail Ayyıldız – Religious writer and researcher Ahi Aratoğlu – Researcher, writer, poet, and sociologist Muharrem Çavuş – Head of the AK Party Boğaziçi Youth Branch (2020–2025) Fatih Erbakan – Chairman of the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah Partisi) Yahya Uğraş – Deputy Chairman of the HÜDA PAR party Aydın Binboğa – Economist, politician Hakkı Eren – Journalist for "Köklü Değişim" Sait Seyitoğlu – Head of the Finance and Administrative Affairs Department for HÜDA PAR in Batman Mehmet Boynukalın – Professor of Theology at Marmara University, Imam-Hatip of Hagia Sophia Okan Aytaş – Journalist, owner of Finansopia Medya Mert Armağan – Journalist Yaşar Yavuz – Journalist for Yeni Şafak, Diriliş Postası, and Referans Ahmet Sırrı Arvas – Poet, journalist, writer Yusuf Kaplan – Writer, journalist Erdinc Teğmen – Owner of Erte Medya Ahmet Çakar – Sports commentator, former football referee Halil Atakan Ay – Theologian İsmail Kılıçarslan – TV NET, "Yeni Şafak" newspaper Murat Şahin – Program host at Akit TV İrfan Kaya Ülger – Program host at Akit TV Fatin Dağistanlı – Program host at Akit TV Ömer Ulutaş – Chairman of the Toprak Party Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu – MP
According to the MFA, appropriate measures will continue to be taken in response to statements directed against Azerbaijan and activities that incite hostility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment