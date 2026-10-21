Baku Declares Group Of Turkish Citizens“Undesirable Persons”

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Certain citizens of Türkiye have been declared“undesirable persons” under Azerbaijani law, and their entry into Azerbaijan has been prohibited.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

According to the statement, the decision was made in response to statements published on various social media platforms and websites that were directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people, and leadership. The statements also allegedly called for a forcible change of government, advocated violence based on religious radicalism, and incited religious hatred and hostility.

The following Turkish citizens have been declared“undesirable persons” under Azerbaijani law and banned from entering the country:

Ahmet Barış İyison – Head of İyison Medya and the Gazeteciabi projectCem Özyurt – BloggerAkın Duru – Staff member at TV8 and AcunmedyaDursun Eker – Journalist, File Prodüksiyon HizmetleriAdem Özköse – Journalist, political analyst, writerMuhammed Emin Yıldırım – Istanbul representative for the "Köklü Değişim" magazine and media groupCüneyt Sezer – Blogger, sociologist, publicist, and political analystSerhat Koyuncu – Public figureMikail Ayyıldız – Religious writer and researcherAhi Aratoğlu – Researcher, writer, poet, and sociologistMuharrem Çavuş – Head of the AK Party Boğaziçi Youth Branch (2020–2025)Fatih Erbakan – Chairman of the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah Partisi)Yahya Uğraş – Deputy Chairman of the HÜDA PAR partyAydın Binboğa – Economist, politicianHakkı Eren – Journalist for "Köklü Değişim"Sait Seyitoğlu – Head of the Finance and Administrative Affairs Department for HÜDA PAR in BatmanMehmet Boynukalın – Professor of Theology at Marmara University, Imam-Hatip of Hagia SophiaOkan Aytaş – Journalist, owner of Finansopia MedyaMert Armağan – JournalistYaşar Yavuz – Journalist for Yeni Şafak, Diriliş Postası, and ReferansAhmet Sırrı Arvas – Poet, journalist, writerYusuf Kaplan – Writer, journalistErdinc Teğmen – Owner of Erte MedyaAhmet Çakar – Sports commentator, former football refereeHalil Atakan Ay – Theologianİsmail Kılıçarslan – TV NET, "Yeni Şafak" newspaperMurat Şahin – Program host at Akit TVİrfan Kaya Ülger – Program host at Akit TVFatin Dağistanlı – Program host at Akit TVÖmer Ulutaş – Chairman of the Toprak PartyÖmer Faruk Gergerlioğlu – MP

According to the MFA, appropriate measures will continue to be taken in response to statements directed against Azerbaijan and activities that incite hostility.