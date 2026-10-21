Turkmenistan's OGT 2026 Energy Forum Opens In Ashgabat (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026” (OGT 2026), held under the motto“Energy. Partnership. Progress,” opened in Ashgabat today, Trend 's special correspondent reports

The event is organized by the state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, the State Corporation Turkmengeology, and the Turkmen Energy Forum. OGT is Turkmenistan's flagship energy event and one of Eurasia's leading oil and gas forums.

More than 1,700 delegates from 75 countries, representing around 450 companies, are participating in the forum. The accompanying exhibition brings together more than 100 companies and is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors.

Key topics on the conference agenda include further development of the Galkynysh gas field, advancement of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, offshore projects in the Caspian Sea, gas processing and petrochemicals, digitalization of the sector, methane emissions reduction, and investment opportunities in the energy industry.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of the Galkynysh field, where the fourth phase of industrial development began in April 2026, as well as progress on the TAPI project, which aims to strengthen energy security and promote regional cooperation.

Key partners and sponsors of the event include the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the leading partner; Dragon Oil, the diamond sponsor; CNPC, the platinum sponsor; and Baker Hughes, the silver sponsor.

Malaysia has presented a national pavilion at the exhibition for the first time.

Will be updated