UK Outdoor Structures Market Report 2026 - Consumer And Home Category Data Price-Led Demand And Omnichannel Shopping Signal Retail Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target ranges by shopper demographics, prioritize price and invest in growing research and purchase channels to maximize sales potential.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Outdoor Structures 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed insight into consumer attitudes, shopping behaviour and purchasing patterns across the UK outdoor structures market. Based on a 2025 survey of 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers, the analysis covers the overall market and eight sub-categories: Sheds, Garden buildings, Paving, Decking, Fencing, Garden storage, Greenhouse, and Garden features.

More than two-fifths of UK consumers purchased an outdoor structures product during the previous 12 months, demonstrating significant demand across the category. Purchasing penetration was highest among 25-34 year-olds, highlighting this demographic as an important target audience for retailers, manufacturers and suppliers seeking to strengthen market engagement and increase sales.

Amazon was the most popular retailer for outdoor structures purchases, followed by B&Q and Tesco. The findings demonstrate the importance of both online marketplaces and established multi-channel retailers in the customer purchase journey. While Amazon led in overall popularity, IKEA recorded the highest conversion rate in the outdoor structures market, with Tesco ranking second. These results provide valuable evidence of how successfully leading retailers convert consumer consideration into completed purchases.

Key findings



IKEA achieved the highest conversion rate in the overall outdoor structures market, followed by Tesco.

Amazon was the leading retailer for outdoor structures purchases, ahead of B&Q and Tesco.

Almost half of respondents identified price as a key factor influencing their choice of outdoor structures products.

Most consumers conducted research before completing an outdoor structures purchase.

More than two-fifths of UK consumers bought products in the category during the last 12 months. Consumers aged 25-34 recorded the highest purchasing penetration.

Price remains a major purchase driver, with almost half of surveyed consumers citing it as a reason for choosing an outdoor structures product. The report also examines the relative importance of range, quality and other decision-making factors across different demographic groups. This enables businesses to assess how priorities vary by audience and adapt product ranges, pricing strategies and marketing activity accordingly.

Pre-purchase research is another important feature of the UK outdoor structures market. Most consumers researched products before buying, underlining the need for retailers and brands to provide accessible, relevant and consistent product information throughout the customer journey. Analysis of research and purchasing channels also helps businesses understand how channel usage is evolving and where future investment may deliver the greatest value.

Business value



Identify the demographic profile of shoppers across each outdoor structures subcategory and develop more targeted product ranges.

Compare consumer behaviour across Sheds, Garden buildings, Paving, Decking, Fencing, Garden storage, Greenhouse, and Garden features.

Understand how price, product range and quality influence purchasing decisions among different consumer groups.

Evaluate retailer popularity and conversion performance within the UK outdoor structures market.

Track the channels consumers use to research and purchase products, supporting more focused investment decisions. Recognise opportunities to improve customer engagement, strengthen market positioning and maximise sales potential among priority audiences.

By combining nationally representative consumer data with category and retailer analysis, the report offers actionable insight for businesses operating in the UK home and garden sector. Its findings support decisions relating to customer targeting, assortment planning, pricing, channel development and retail strategy across the outdoor structures market.

Key Topics Covered:



Consumer penetration by subcategory

Drivers of purchase

Replacement cycle

Retailer use

Retailer profiles

Retailer drivers

Retailer improvements

Channel use

Research prior to purchase

Category-specific questions

Purchasing secondhand Methodology and contacts

List of Tables [8]

List of Figures [28]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A local garden centre

Amazon

Argos

ASDA

B&M

B&Q

IKEA

John Lewis & Partners

Morrisons

Sainsbury's

Tesco Wickes

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900