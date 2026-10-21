Western Union Selects Noah To Power Global Stablecoin Payments Network



Ushers in new era for international payments

Enables seamless movement of money across 200 countries & territories Cuts delays and slashes costs of international remittances



DENVER and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noah, the stablecoin payments infrastructure provider, has been selected by The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), the world's largest international money transfer and retail remittance network, to power a global platform for the transfer of funds between fiat currencies via rapid and low-cost stablecoin infrastructure.

The Noah stablecoin infrastructure will provide the underlying on-chain banking network for Western Union's Receiver Redirect service. The service will enable stablecoin transfers in over 60 currencies across more than 200 countries and territories. The global stablecoin service will support Western Union's 150-plus million customers by cutting the time and cost of making international money transfers.

The new stablecoin payments service is based on Western Union's USDPT TM, a US dollar stablecoin that is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank on Solana, and uses Noah's infrastructure to enable seamless cash transfers. The Receiver Redirect stablecoin service will enable consumers to use Western Union's half a million-plus agent locations worldwide to send funds as USDPT TM to almost anywhere on the globe with recipients collecting the stablecoins into a Western Union wallet. Users will be able to hold USDPT TM stablecoin assets indefinitely using Western Union's Stablecard that was announced in August 2026.

“The international movement of money through traditional banks is slow, expensive and no longer fit for purpose. Stablecoin opens up a new, faster and cheaper way to move funds globally. Western Union is not just one of the world's leading money transfer companies, but a visionary in its early adoption of stablecoin. This is a watershed moment for the future of stablecoin and sends a real signal the market has shifted. We're proud to provide the banking infrastructure behind Receiver Redirect, and to power the next era of international remittances for Western Union,” said Shah Ramezani, Founder and CEO, Noah.

Noah's stablecoin banking infrastructure will provide Western Union with the treasury and licensing required to pre-fund, convert, and disperse USDPTTM to recipients. It will also ensure local regulatory compliance through adherence to stablecoin rails for all transfers.

“Customers increasingly want greater flexibility in how they receive, hold and use money,” said Malcolm Clarke, Global Head Digital Assets, Western Union.“This new capability is a global first, taking a Western Union money transfer and delivering it directly into the customers' stablecard wallet in USDPTTM stablecoin, creating a seamless connection between our global money movement network and our digital asset ecosystem.”

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