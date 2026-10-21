NVIDIA Introduces DSX POD AI Factories To Accelerate Europe's Infrastructure Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Factory-Built With a Global Ecosystem Including Bull, Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo, Schneider Electric and Vertiv, the New Reference Design Speeds Infrastructure Deployment From Months to Weeks, Accelerating Time to First Production Tokens

News Summary:



NVIDIA introduces DSX POD, a reference design for complete Vera Rubin AI factories built by partners in modular containers, integrated and validated before delivery.

Factory-built units reduce deployment time at a prepared site from six months to as little as 14 days, helping customers begin generating production tokens and earning revenue sooner. A global ecosystem of computing and infrastructure partners are working with NVIDIA to deliver modular AI factories worldwide in early 2027.



BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC Berlin -- NVIDIA today introduced DSX POD, a reference design for complete NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI factories built by partners inside modular containers, integrated and validated before delivery. The units arrive ready to connect out of the box to a prepared site's power, cooling, networking and other supporting infrastructure, reducing deployment time from six months to as little as 14 days.

DSX POD moves the integration and installation of computing, networking, cabling, rack-level power and liquid cooling to the manufacturing facility, reducing the extensive planning, construction, specialized labor and logistics of a traditional onsite build. Factory-tested containers reduce exposure to component delays and costly, error-prone onsite work, creating a shorter path to model training and production inference so customers can begin generating tokens and earning revenue sooner.

“An AI factory creates value when it starts producing tokens - not when construction is complete,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“With NVIDIA DSX POD, we're bringing factory-built precision and speed to AI infrastructure construction - reducing deployment time from months to weeks so customers can scale capacity and bring revenue-generating production online faster.”

Factory-Built Infrastructure

NVIDIA DSX POD brings Vera Rubin systems together with the infrastructure needed to operate them in repeatable, factory-built, containerized designs that partners can manufacture and deliver at scale.

It carries forward the design philosophy of the broader NVIDIA DSXTM infrastructure platform, with a distinct architecture that integrates and validates systems in purpose-built containers before transport and deployment. Partners complete rack-to-rack cabling, wiring, piping and functional validation before shipment. This work takes place separately from site preparation, further shortening the time needed to bring new capacity online.

That earlier start to production is the link between deployment speed and economics. Time to first token marks when a new AI factory begins running models to serve production workloads, giving operators the opportunity to put their infrastructure to work for customers sooner.

Global Partner Ecosystem and Availability

NVIDIA is working with Anduril, Armada, Bull, Crusoe, DayOne, Dell Technologies, Delta, Eaton, Foxconn (Ingrasys), GIGABYTE, HPE, Lenovo, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Schneider Electric, Vertiv and Wistron to deliver DSX POD AI factories worldwide in early 2027.

Watch the GTC Berlin keynote from Huang and explore sessions.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

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Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, including DSX POD's ability to accelerate AI factory deployment and production inference and support customers' AI capacity, profitability and revenue growth; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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