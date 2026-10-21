Global Nuclear Medicine, PET, And Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2025-2036 Theranostics, Digital PET, And AI Unlock High-Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Nuclear Medicine & PET Market Horizon: Market Structure, Forecasts, Competitive Dynamics, Theranostics, and AI / Workflow Monetization, 2025A-2036E" has been added tooffering.

The report delivers an integrated global analysis of the Nuclear Medicine market, including PET, SPECT, radiopharmaceuticals, theranostics, medical isotopes, software, manufacturing, distribution, and provider capacity. Designed for molecular-imaging OEMs, radiopharmaceutical companies, isotope suppliers, nuclear-pharmacy organizations, healthcare providers, investors, and corporate strategy teams, it identifies where value is expected to accumulate as the industry evolves beyond scanner-centered business models.

A reconciled market model connects equipment systems, active installed bases, replacement and expansion shipments, realized ASPs, service revenue, diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, therapeutic products, isotope availability, reimbursement, provider capacity, AI, dosimetry, and workflow software. Base, Bull, and Bear scenarios quantify market development from 2025A through 2036E while separating clinical potential from achievable commercial revenue.

The analysis was developed through Markintel, the analyst's proprietary research methodology and strategic framework stack. It combines bottom-up market modeling with regulatory, clinical, reimbursement, procurement, manufacturing, company, and provider-operating evidence.

Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

Nuclear Medicine is transitioning into an integrated diagnostic and therapeutic ecosystem. Radiopharmaceuticals represent most market value and growth, with diagnostics remaining the largest revenue segment and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals becoming the primary expansion engine. Equipment continues to provide the essential access platform, supported by growing demand for digital PET/CT, long-axial-field-of-view PET, PET/MR, SPECT/CT, software upgrades, and lifecycle services.

Established Tc-99m and FDG pathways retain significant scale, while PSMA, cardiac, neuro, and specialty PET create incremental product and workflow opportunities. Radioligand therapy offers substantial commercial potential, but market realization depends on isotope supply, product-specific manufacturing, distribution, reimbursement, licensed personnel, treatment rooms, scheduling, and completion of prescribed treatment courses.

North America remains the largest commercial market, while Europe maintains an extensive clinical and installed base. China, India, and other Asia-Pacific markets gain share through equipment expansion, local radiopharmaceutical production, public procurement, private oncology investment, and provider-network development.

Key Market Trends and Growth Drivers



Theranostics market expansion: Radioligand therapy increasingly connects diagnostic selection, medical-isotope supply, drug-product manufacturing, distribution, provider activation, dosimetry, and longitudinal patient management.

Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical growth: Cardiac, neuro, PSMA, and specialty PET categories create new commercial opportunities while Tc-99m and FDG continue supporting procedure volume, equipment utilization, service demand, and radiopharmacy networks.

Digital PET adoption: Digital PET/CT benefits from replacement demand, dose efficiency, patient throughput, and quantitative consistency. Long-axial-field-of-view and total-body PET are also influencing premium equipment competition.

SPECT modernization: Although SPECT-only systems decline as a share of new placements, the installed SPECT base remains substantial. SPECT/CT gains relevance in cardiology, hybrid replacement, quantitative imaging, theranostics, and dosimetry.

Medical-isotope readiness: The report evaluates capacity across announced, constructed, licensed, operating, customer-qualified, allocated, released, delivered, and administered stages, distinguishing theoretical supply from revenue-generating availability.

Provider-capacity constraints: Workforce availability, authorized users, treatment rooms, payer authorization, radiation safety, dose scheduling, and repeat-course commitments determine realized patient volumes. AI and software monetization: Paid opportunities are concentrated in oncology quantification, theranostics dosimetry, cardiac and neuro analysis, reporting, clinical-trial analytics, and operational coordination.

Competitive Landscape

The report organizes the Nuclear Medicine competitive landscape into eight strategic clusters: integrated molecular-imaging OEMs and software platforms; diagnostic radiopharmaceutical companies; therapeutic radiopharma and theranostics developers; isotope, generator, CDMO, and distribution infrastructure; quantification, dosimetry, and image-enhancement specialists; enterprise workflow and reporting platforms; provider networks and theranostics centers; and life-sciences, trial-imaging, and radiopharma-QC software providers.

Competitive analysis addresses revenue exposure, commercial control, product maturity, installed-base advantages, distribution capabilities, isotope dependencies, provider access, geographic positioning, execution risks, and partnership or acquisition potential. Equipment share, diagnostic product share, therapeutic product share, isotope control, software adoption, and provider access are evaluated independently.

Companies covered include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, United Imaging Healthcare, Philips, Mediso, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, Lantheus, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Eli Lilly / POINT Biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb / RayzeBio, AstraZeneca / Fusion Pharmaceuticals, ITM / Lumara Bio, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Perspective Therapeutics, Curium, Bracco / Blue Earth Diagnostics, Jubilant Pharmova, Cardinal Health, Eckert & Ziegler, SHINE Technologies, Nucleus RadioPharma, BWX Technologies, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, TerraPower Isotopes, Nusano, AdvanCell, Hermes Medical Solutions, Subtle Medical, AIQ Solutions, Sectra, Visage Imaging / Pro Medicus, LabLogic, and Elysia-Raytest.

Report Coverage

The market model covers equipment, installed-base development, replacement cycles, expansion shipments, realized ASPs, service, and lifecycle value. Radiopharmaceutical analysis includes Tc-99m products, FDG, PSMA PET, SSTR imaging, cardiac PET tracers, amyloid, tau, specialty PET, commercial radioligand therapies, and late-stage therapeutic programs involving Lu-177, Ac-225, Pb-212, Cu-67, Y-90, and I-131 strategies.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis assesses registration, reimbursement, local production, distribution, service infrastructure, workforce availability, and provider readiness.

The report supports market-entry planning, regional prioritization, competitor benchmarking, partnership and acquisition assessment, adjacent-market sizing, investment analysis, and Nuclear Medicine forecasting. It is intended for organizations seeking to identify strategic bottlenecks, evaluate commercial readiness, and determine which technologies, companies, and regions are positioned to capture value through 2036E.

Companies Featured



AdvanCell

AIQ Solutions

AstraZeneca / Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Bracco / Blue Earth Diagnostics

Bristol Myers Squibb / RayzeBio

BWX Technologies

Cardinal Health

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Curium

Eckert & Ziegler

Eli Lilly / POINT Biopharma

Elysia-Raytest

GE HealthCare

Hermes Medical Solutions

ITM / Lumara Bio

Jubilant Pharmova

LabLogic

Lantheus

Mediso

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Novartis

Nucleus RadioPharma

Nusano

Perspective Therapeutics

Philips

Sectra

SHINE Technologies

Siemens Healthineers

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Subtle Medical

Telix Pharmaceuticals

TerraPower Isotopes

United Imaging Healthcare Visage Imaging / Pro Medicus

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