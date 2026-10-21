Global Handheld & Point-Of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Market Report 2026: Forecasts To 2035 AI Guidance, Subscriptions, And Enterprise Fleets Drive Recurring Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Handheld & Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Market Report 2026: Forecasts to 2035, Decentralization Economics & Competitive Landscape" has been added tooffering.

The report analyzes the global handheld and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market from 2024 through 2035, combining handheld ultrasound hardware with emergency and critical care applications. This approach reflects the continued expansion of ultrasound scanning across hospitals, ambulatory networks, clinics, remote settings and other distributed care environments.

Market outlook

Handheld ultrasound shipments are forecast to grow significantly faster than hardware revenue as device prices decline and adoption broadens. As a result, long-term commercial value is expected to shift toward memberships, cloud services, AI guidance, software, fleet governance and other recurring revenue opportunities. Market leadership will increasingly depend on the ability to make distributed scanning documented, credentialed, clinically integrated and billable.

The analysis addresses major strategic questions affecting the handheld ultrasound and POCUS market, including:



Why handheld ultrasound shipment share is rising faster than revenue share

Which global regions are expected to generate the highest volumes and value

How far subscription pricing can expand before healthcare buyers resist Which ultrasound vendors can convert personal-device adoption into enterprise fleet contracts

Market coverage and forecast

The segment includes handheld, pocket and app-driven ultrasound platforms, with compact consoles and home-use prenatal ultrasound assessed as adjacent categories. Market figures reconcile with the analyst's ultrasound core model finalized in April 2026 and include an updated assessment through June 2026.

The report provides revenue forecasts, shipment share, implied device pricing and installed-base analysis for 2024A-2035E. It also evaluates five regions and the eight largest country markets, enabling comparison of geographic demand, commercial value and adoption patterns.

Key handheld ultrasound market trends



Volume growth exceeds value growth: Handheld ultrasound is the fastest-growing shipment segment in every modeled region, while derived device prices continue to decline.

Acute care drives adoption: Emergency, critical care and lung POCUS represent the fastest-growing clinical applications within the ultrasound modality.

Scanning models are evolving: Clinician-led and remote-supported operating models are gaining share from sonographer-led departments as examination demand expands faster than the available workforce.

AI guidance supports conversion: Guided acquisition can shorten training requirements and is increasingly available across incumbent platforms, specialist systems and device-agnostic solutions. Enterprise procurement favors fleets: Subscription and managed-service purchasing models are gaining ground on capital purchases, although subscription fatigue remains a potential constraint.

Competitive landscape

The competitive assessment uses directional share bands, a price-versus-depth positioning map and three market sub-lanes: enterprise platforms, specialist premium products, and home-use or pathway-linked handheld solutions. Company spotlights cover Butterfly Network, GE HealthCare, Clarius Mobile Health, Exo, Mindray, Philips, EchoNous and Pulsenmore, alongside an assessment of the value tier.

Adoption, economics and strategic insights

The report examines demand pools, operating models, T-DIC technology transitions, the AI-capability mix, and US billing and credentialing requirements. It also analyzes purchasing models and a six-layer attach stack to show how software, services and recurring commercial layers can generate value from the expanding installed base.

Additional coverage includes counter-theses, stakeholder actions and market signals to monitor over the next 12-24 months. By connecting shipment growth with installed-base expansion and recurring attach opportunities, the analysis provides a broader view of market economics than device revenue alone.

Intended audience



Ultrasound OEM strategy, product and commercial leaders

Executives at handheld pure-plays and AI-guidance companies

Investors and corporate development teams evaluating imaging hardware and software

Health systems and ambulatory networks planning POCUS fleets Market-access teams operating in APAC, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa

The findings use the same underlying model that supports Markintel ultrasound Horizon research, providing healthcare technology companies, investors and providers with a structured outlook on handheld ultrasound adoption, competitive positioning and long-term revenue opportunities.

Companies Featured



ASUS

Butterfly Network

Canon Medical

Chison

Clarius Mobile Health

EchoNous

Esaote

Exo

FUJIFILM Sonosite

GE HealthCare

Healcerion

Mendaera

Mindray

Philips

Pulsenmore

Samsung Medison

Siemens Healthineers

TodoPocus

UltraSight Vave Health

For more information about this report visit

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