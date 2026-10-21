Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH) - Drug Pipeline Insight 2026 75+ Candidates Across 70+ Companies Drive Licensing And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Track NASH pipeline advances, novel mechanisms, clinical-stage assets, unmet needs, and collaboration, licensing and M&A activity

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline landscape, covering more than 70 companies and over 75 investigational therapies. It evaluates clinical and nonclinical candidates by development stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration, while also examining discontinued and inactive programs.

The analysis provides commercial and clinical perspectives on emerging NASH therapies, including mechanisms of action, clinical studies, regulatory designations, product development activities, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic developments. It also assesses unmet needs, treatment trends, and technologies intended to address the limitations of current therapeutic approaches.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Landscape

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis is associated with hepatic steatosis, inflammation, hepatocyte injury, and progressive fibrosis. Fibrosis is a major predictor of liver-related outcomes and may advance to cirrhosis, portal hypertension, hepatic decompensation, or hepatocellular carcinoma. Clinical presentation is frequently asymptomatic or nonspecific, although fatigue and right upper quadrant discomfort may occur. Advanced disease can involve jaundice, ascites, sarcopenia, and complications associated with portal hypertension.

NASH pathogenesis involves insulin resistance, altered lipid metabolism, mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, inflammatory signaling, and fibrogenesis. Genetic susceptibility, metabolic dysregulation, and changes in the gut microbiome may also influence disease initiation and progression. Adipose tissue insulin resistance can increase the hepatic supply of free fatty acids, promote toxic lipid accumulation, and activate inflammatory pathways independently of diabetes or obesity status.

Liver biopsy remains an important method for assessing steatohepatitis and fibrosis, while non-invasive technologies continue to gain relevance. These include blood-based indices, ultrasonography, controlled attenuation parameter imaging, MRI-PDFF, and investigational serum biomarkers such as hyaluronic acid, YKL-40, TIMP-1, and PIIINP. The evolving diagnostic environment is supporting drug development, patient stratification, and clinical trial design across the NASH market.

Leading Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Drugs



Efruxifermin - Novo Nordisk: Efruxifermin is an Fc-FGF21 fusion protein engineered to reproduce the biological activity profile of native FGF21. The candidate is intended to address liver fat, inflammation, fibrosis, insulin sensitivity, and lipid metabolism. It is being evaluated in Phase III development for NASH.

HSK-31679 - Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.: HSK-31679 is an orally active, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist under Phase II evaluation. Preclinical findings indicate activity involving reductions in liver fat and inflammation, with potential effects on gut microbial sphingolipids and the hepatic inflammatory environment.

VK2809 - Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 is an orally available small molecule thyroid hormone receptor agonist with liver tissue and beta receptor subtype selectivity. The candidate achieved primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase IIb study involving patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH and fibrosis.

B1344 - Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.: B1344 is a long-acting PEGylated FGF21 analog designed to activate signaling through the?Klotho/FGFR1c receptor complex. Preclinical studies reported reductions in hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, liver injury, and hepatocyte death. The program is in Phase I development. ACT500 - Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.: ACT500, formerly NM6606, is an investigational candidate in Phase I development. Early-stage clinical studies are evaluating its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile in metabolic liver disease.

Pipeline Segmentation and Therapeutic Assessment

The report categorizes NASH pipeline products across late-stage Phase III, mid-stage Phase II, early-stage Phase I, pre-clinical, discovery, discontinued, and inactive programs. Routes of administration include oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical delivery. Molecule types include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies. Products are also assessed as monotherapies, combination therapies, or candidates with potential use in both settings.

Drug profiles examine pharmacological activity, clinical trial status, regulatory progress, and development strategies. The analysis also reviews Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, and funding initiatives shaping the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis treatment pipeline.

Companies and Products Shaping the NASH Market

Prominent companies covered include Novo Nordisk, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Viking Therapeutics, Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd, Corcept Therapeutics, J2H Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, Aligos Therapeutics, Inventiva Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, MediciNova, Hudson Biotech, OrsoBio, Inc, 89bio, Inc., Inipharm Australia Pty Ltd, Changchun Intellicrown Pharmaceutical Co. LTD, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, and NorthSea Therapeutics B.V.

Additional pipeline assets include HEC-169584, Miricorilant, J2H-1702, GSK4532990, HP515, HU6, SNP-610, ZSP1601, ALG-055009, Lanifibranor, HTD-1801, MN-001, Tesamorelin, TLC-2716, Pegozafermin, INI-822, IMM-H014, TQA-2225, and Icosabutate.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports stakeholders seeking to understand the competitive NASH drug development environment, identify emerging therapeutic mechanisms, evaluate clinical-stage opportunities, and monitor inactive assets. It addresses the number of companies and drugs in development, the distribution of candidates across clinical phases, current trial activity, regulatory designations, partnership trends, and technologies designed to improve outcomes for patients with NASH and progressive liver fibrosis.

Key Topics Covered

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Efruxifermin: Novo Nordisk



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

VK2809: Viking Therapeutics



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

B1344: Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Key Companies

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Key Products

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)- Unmet Needs

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)- Market Drivers and Barriers

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Novo Nordisk

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics

Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd

Corcept Therapeutics

J2H Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Sinew Pharma Inc.

Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd

Aligos Therapeutics

Inventiva Pharma

HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

MediciNova

Hudson Biotech

OrsoBio, Inc

89bio, Inc.

Inipharm Australia Pty Ltd

Changchun Intellicrown Pharmaceutical Co. LTD

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited NorthSea Therapeutics B.V.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900