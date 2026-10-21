Essential Thrombocythemia Market In The 7MM Valued At USD 430 Million In 2025, Set To Grow At 12% CAGR Through 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising diagnosed prevalence (about 170,000 US cases in 2025), wider JAK2/CALR molecular testing and the 2026 FDA approval of ropeginterferon alfa-2b drive growth in ET treatment across the US, EU4, UK and Japan.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Essential Thrombocythemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Essential Thrombocythemia Market Poised for Strong Growth as Targeted Therapies Advance

The essential thrombocythemia market is expected to expand significantly through 2036, supported by rising diagnosed prevalence, improved molecular testing, greater disease awareness, and the development of targeted and disease-modifying therapies. According to the report, the market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan reached approximately USD 430 million in 2025. From 2026 to 2036, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12%.

The United States represented the largest regional market, generating approximately USD 265 million in 2025. Japan and Europe are also expected to record steady growth as diagnostic rates improve and advanced therapies gain wider adoption. The report provides historical and forecasted market analysis for 2022-2036, including patient burden, treatment patterns, therapy uptake, pricing, market access, and competitive dynamics across the seven major markets (7MM).

Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Essential thrombocythemia primarily affects adults, with the highest patient share occurring among individuals aged over 60 years. Women account for approximately 65% of cases in the United States, compared with 35% among men. The median estimated survival is approximately 20 years, increasing to nearly 33 years for patients diagnosed before age 60.

Approximately 170,000 diagnosed prevalent cases were recorded in the United States in 2025, and the patient population is expected to increase through 2036. Of these cases, approximately 102,000 were symptomatic and 68,000 were asymptomatic. JAK2 mutations accounted for the largest mutation-specific population, representing approximately 92,000 US cases and exceeding CALR, MPL, and triple-negative subtypes.

Thrombosis remains the principal cause of morbidity and mortality, affecting approximately 20% of patients, while bleeding complications occur in about 10%. Japanese patients demonstrate a lower risk of thrombotic complications than Western populations, indicating that genetic background may influence clinical presentation and outcomes. Approximately 10% of patients may progress to post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis.

Current Essential Thrombocythemia Treatment Landscape

Treatment is selected according to age, thrombosis history, mutation status, cardiovascular risk, platelet levels, and treatment tolerability. Low-risk patients may receive observation and low-dose Aspirin, while high-risk patients generally require cytoreductive therapy. Hydroxyurea remains the most frequently used first-line cytoreductive treatment, with Anagrelide, Busulfan, and interferon-based therapies used in selected patients or second-line settings.

In 2025, Anagrelide led the US essential thrombocythemia market with approximately 35% of therapy-specific revenue. Established treatments continue to support rapid platelet control, but resistance, intolerance, persistent thrombotic risk, and limited disease-modifying activity create demand for new options.

Peginterferon alfa-2a (PEGASYS) is approved specifically for essential thrombocythemia in Europe. In August 2024, Pharma& announced European Commission marketing authorization for PEGASYS as monotherapy for adults with essential thrombocythemia. In July 2025, the company announced UK authorization for adults with polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia.

Pipeline Innovation and Competitive Outlook

The essential thrombocythemia pipeline is shifting toward mechanism-based treatments designed to deliver durable hematologic and molecular responses. Development activity includes therapies targeting JAK-STAT signaling, interferon-mediated immune modulation, epigenetic regulation, abnormal megakaryopoiesis, and disease-driving mutations.



Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (BESREMi): PharmaEssentia and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals are advancing this long-acting interferon therapy. The 2026 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology recognize ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft as a Category 1 preferred option for high-risk patients with inadequate response or loss of response to prior cytoreductive therapy.

Bomedemstat: Merck is developing this lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor as a potential disease-modifying treatment and is evaluating it in Phase III trials (Shorespan-006 and Shorespan-007).

Pelabresib: Novartis is developing this bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor, which may contribute to the next generation of targeted therapies addressing underlying disease biology. INCA033989: Incyte is evaluating a mutation-directed approach for CALR-mutated disease, reflecting the broader transition toward precision medicine.

In January 2026, PharmaEssentia announced positive topline results from the Phase IIb EXCEED-essential thrombocythemia trial of ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft. During the same month, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application for the treatment of adults with essential thrombocythemia. In August 2026, the FDA approved ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (BESREMi) for adults with essential thrombocythemia, the first new FDA approval in this indication in almost 30 years.

Leading companies covered in the competitive analysis include Pharma&, PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Novartis, and Incyte. The US launch of ropeginterferon alfa-2b and the expected entry of bomedemstat, pelabresib, and INCA033989 may intensify competition, support premium pricing, and accelerate movement away from conventional cytoreduction toward targeted and disease-modifying treatment.

Market Drivers and Unmet Needs

Growth in the essential thrombocythemia market is being driven by expanding molecular testing, increasing identification of asymptomatic patients, rising prevalence, and greater physician interest in long-acting therapies. Stronger clinical evidence for next-generation interferons, LSD1 inhibitors, BET inhibitors, and mutation-specific agents is also creating commercial opportunities.

Important unmet needs include diagnostic differentiation, underdiagnosis, treatment resistance or intolerance, persistent thrombosis despite therapy, long-term safety concerns, and the absence of curative options. The risk of progression to myelofibrosis or acute leukemia further reinforces the need for therapies that provide sustained disease control rather than platelet reduction alone.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report evaluates essential thrombocythemia epidemiology, market size, treatment practices, pipeline development, drug uptake, pricing trends, patient share, and market access across the 7MM. It includes SWOT and conjoint analyses of emerging therapies based on efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population.

Primary research incorporates insights from more than six key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the 7MM, including specialists connected with institutions such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Tokyo Hospital, and King's College London. These perspectives support analysis of prescribing patterns, treatment switching, adherence, accessibility, and clinical adoption.

Overall, the essential thrombocythemia market outlook remains favorable. Rising patient identification, regulatory progress including the 2026 US approval of ropeginterferon alfa-2b, and the anticipated launch of further first-in-class therapies are expected to support sustained market expansion through 2036 while creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers, and market access stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

4.4. Key Conference Highlights

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Essential Thrombocythemia Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Essential Thrombocythemia By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Essential Thrombocythemia By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Essential Thrombocythemia

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

8. Treatment Guidelines for Essential Thrombocythemia

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Essential Thrombocythemia

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.4.2. Symptom-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.4.4. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.4.5. Risk-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.4.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.4.7. Total Treated Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Symptom-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.5. Risk-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.7. Total Treated Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

9.6.2. Symptom-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

9.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

9.6.4. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

9.6.5. Risk-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

9.6.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

9.6.7. Total Treated Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Essential Thrombocythemia

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Essential Thrombocythemia

11.2. Peginterferon alfa-2a (PEGASYS): Pharma&

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.6. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.7. Analyst's Views

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Essential Thrombocythemia

12.2. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (BESREMi): PharmaEssentia and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Analyst's Views

12.3. Bomedemstat (MK-3543/IMG-7289): Merck

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.5. Analyst's Views

13. Essential Thrombocythemia: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook of Essential Thrombocythemia

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.3.2. Pricing Trends

13.3.3. Analogue Assessment

13.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.4. Conjoint Analysis of Essential Thrombocythemia

13.5. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia in Japan

13.9.2. Total Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Essential Thrombocythemia

15. SWOT Analysis of Essential Thrombocythemia

16. KOL Views of Essential Thrombocythemia

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Essential Thrombocythemia

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Essential Thrombocythemia Therapies

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [41]

List of Figures [47]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Pharma&

PharmaEssentia

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Novartis Incyte

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