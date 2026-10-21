Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Report 2026: 25+ Therapies From 20+ Companies, Led By Saroglitazar And CNP-104

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PPAR agonists, antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies and IBAT inhibitors lead the PBC pipeline as companies target patients with an inadequate response to UDCA.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) pipeline, covering more than 20 companies and over 25 pipeline drugs. It reviews clinical and nonclinical candidates, including late-stage, mid-stage, early-stage, preclinical, discovery, discontinued, and inactive products. The analysis also evaluates Primary Biliary Cholangitis therapies by development phase, product type, route of administration, and molecule type.

PBC is a chronic, progressive autoimmune cholestatic liver disease involving immune-mediated damage to the intrahepatic bile ducts. Progressive bile duct injury can cause cholestasis, inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver failure. PBC is more prevalent among middle-aged women, and patients may initially be asymptomatic. Common clinical features include fatigue, pruritus, right upper abdominal discomfort, dry eyes and mouth, skin hyperpigmentation, xanthomas, jaundice, edema, and weight loss.

The disease is associated with genetic susceptibility, environmental triggers, and an abnormal immune response targeting bile duct cells. Current treatment strategies focus on slowing disease progression, improving bile flow, controlling symptoms, and managing complications. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is commonly used as first-line therapy, while additional treatment options may be considered for patients with an inadequate response or intolerance. Liver transplantation may be required in advanced disease.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market and Pipeline Analysis

The report examines the current treatment landscape, unmet medical needs, clinical development trends, and growth opportunities in Primary Biliary Cholangitis research and development. Drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study information, regulatory milestones, product development activities, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, and regulatory designations.

Companies and academic organizations are investigating novel approaches intended to address immune dysfunction, cholestasis, inflammation, fibrosis, lipid metabolism, and bile acid homeostasis. The report assesses how these emerging therapies may influence future treatment pathways and the competitive Primary Biliary Cholangitis market.

Selected Emerging Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs



Saroglitazar - Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

Saroglitazar is an investigational oral small molecule and dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) alpha/gamma agonist. It is being developed for patients with PBC who have an inadequate response or intolerance to ursodeoxycholic acid. Zydus reported positive topline results from the Phase 2b/3 EPICS-III study in August 2025.

CNP-104 - COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

CNP-104 is an investigational biodegradable nanoparticle therapy based on an antigen-specific immune tolerance platform. It encapsulates the E2 component of the mitochondrial pyruvate dehydrogenase complex and is designed to modulate disease-associated immune responses. Positive Phase 2a results included favorable immune findings and reductions in liver stiffness. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation in January 2022 and Orphan Drug Designation in December 2024. Pemafibrate - Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

Pemafibrate is an oral selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-alpha modulator developed to regulate lipid metabolism. The candidate is in Phase II clinical development for Primary Biliary Cholangitis and has received EU orphan designation and, in 2026, US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PBC.

Therapeutic Assessment

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline assessment segments products across the following development categories:



Late-stage products - Phase III

Mid-stage products - Phase II

Early-stage products - Phase I

Pre-clinical and discovery-stage candidates Discontinued and inactive candidates

Pipeline drugs are also evaluated by route of administration, including oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, and parenteral routes. Molecule types covered include oligonucleotides, peptides, and small molecules. Product categories include monotherapy, combination therapy, and candidates that may be developed in both settings.

Pipeline Development and Competitive Intelligence

The report analyzes clinical trials, development status, pharmacological activity, emerging technologies, and recent industry developments. It also reviews collaborations between industry participants and academic institutions, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic activities shaping the Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment pipeline.

Key areas of analysis include:



Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline analysis

Pipeline product profiles

Clinical and commercial assessments

Therapeutic assessment by phase and product category

Inactive drug assessment

Unmet medical needs

Potential impact of emerging drugs

Clinical trial status and regulatory designations Industry collaborations, licensing, mergers, and acquisitions

Key Companies and Pipeline Products

Companies active in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline include Zydus Therapeutics Inc., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Parvus Therapeutics, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics Suisse SA, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Hepagene.

Notable pipeline products include Saroglitazar, CNP-104, Pemafibrate, PVT201, Setanaxib, HTD1801, Volixibat, and HPG1860. Together, these candidates represent a range of therapeutic strategies intended to improve clinical outcomes and address persistent unmet needs in Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Saroglitazar: Zydus Therapeutics Inc.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

CNP-104: COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Companies

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Products

Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Unmet Needs

Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Market Drivers and Barriers

Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

Parvus Therapeutics, Inc.

Calliditas Therapeutics Suisse SA

HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hepagene

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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