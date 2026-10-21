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CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-21 05:46:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company” or“CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the“Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Net income for the quarter was $0.8 million, or $0.58 basic and $0.57 diluted net income per share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.67 basic and $0.65 diluted net income per share, for the same quarter of 2025. For the nine-month period, net income increased to $2.3 million, or $1.73 basic and $1.69 diluted net income per share, compared to $1.9 million, or $1.41 basic and $1.36 diluted net income per share, for the same period in 2025.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.05% compared to 3.03% for the second quarter of 2026 and 2.77% for the third quarter of 2025. In addition, the net interest margin increased to 3.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 2.69% for the same period of 2025. The rising trend continued as the cost of funds declined and earning asset yields rose. Net interest income increased $0.5 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter of 2025, and by $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period of 2025, primarily as a result of improved net interest margins that more than offset the impact of lower average earning asset balances.
  • Net income for the Banking Division increased by $0.5 million, while net income for the Mortgage Division decreased by $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. The Banking Division's increase was driven primarily by higher net interest income, which more than offset the $0.4 million increase in provisions for credit losses. The Mortgage Division's results were primarily the result of lower mortgage volumes due to higher mortgage rates and limited housing inventory, offset in part by effective cost controls.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to loans was 1.23% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2026, and 1.27% at December 31, 2025. Provision for credit losses increased year to date, and annualized net charge-offs also increased. Improved economic forecasts from the Federal Reserve and lower loan balances since June 30, 2026, partially offset deterioration in qualitative adjustments related to changes in credit classifications and other factors. Non-performing assets to total assets and non-accrual loans to loans were 0.92% and 1.15%, respectively, on September 30, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 1.31%, respectively, on December 31, 2025. While these measures of non-performing asset quality remained relatively consistent during the period, migration within other credit risk categories resulted in the combined total of credits classified as Special Mention, Substandard, and Doubtful increasing from $37 million at December 31, 2025, to $56 million at September 30, 2026. This increase was primarily due to migration in the Commercial and Commercial Real Estate loan portfolio segments, while the Construction & Development, Residential, Home Equity or Consumer segments experienced little overall total classified balance change. Management is closely monitoring these credits and has increased its focus on problem loan management.
  • Since year-end 2025, loan balances have decreased by $15 million, primarily due to a $10 million and $5 million decline in the residential and commercial (inclusive of the construction and development segment) portfolios, respectively. The decline in residential loans was consistent with portfolio strategy, as these loans generally generate lower net interest spreads. Although commercial loan originations increased compared with the same period in the prior year, elevated prepayment activity, largely attributable to borrower business and property sales rather than interest rate or service considerations, contributed to the decline in commercial loan balances. Deposits increased since December 31, 2025, primarily in money market and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, reflecting targeted growth initiatives and increased marketing expenditures. Short-term borrowings, primarily those from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, decreased by $29 million during the period with that reduction funded from higher deposit balances and lower loan balances.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented,“Earnings improved again as expansion of the net interest margin and disciplined expense management more than offset higher provisions for credit losses. Net interest margin for CIBM Bank was 3.11% for the third quarter, up from 2.84% in the same quarter in 2025, and up from 3.09% in the second quarter of 2026. We remain focused on growing new customer relationships and continuing the repricing of loans and deposits, supported by enhanced marketing activities. Provisions for credit losses increased compared to the same period last year as we have had some credit migration and charge-off activity, as noted above. Management is addressing these issues with the highest priority.”

Regarding the Company's common stock repurchase plan, he added,“Purchases of CIBH stock for the year to date have totaled $1.2 million at a weighted average price of $38.33 per share. Since February 2025, we have repurchased 5% of our outstanding stock at a price of $36.17 per share, utilizing $2.5 million of the $3.5 million authorized through 2026.”

Finally, he concluded,“For the remainder of 2026, we remain focused on increasing net interest income while navigating the challenges presented by the current interest rate environment, and on addressing the recent rise in loan risk migrations.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as“may,”“project,”“are confident,”“should be,”“intend,”“predict,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
...


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
At or for the
Quarters Ended
9 Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:
Interest and dividend income $ 10,871 $ 10,739 $ 10,586 $ 10,881 $ 10,780 $ 32,196 $ 32,738
Interest expense 4,816 4,739 4,760 5,208 5,196 14,315 16,389
Net interest income 6,055 6,000 5,826 5,673 5,584 17,881 16,349
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 73 (26 ) 268 1,174 (90 ) 315 (39 )
Net interest income after provision for
(reversal of) credit losses 5,982 6,026 5,558 4,499 5,674 17,566 16,388
Noninterest income (1) 1,163 1,337 1,178 1,292 1,908 3,678 5,225
Noninterest expense 6,129 6,191 5,969 6,223 6,375 18,289 19,059
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,016 1,172 767 (432 ) 1,207 2,955 2,554
Income tax expense (benefit) 249 257 181 (115 ) 299 687 657
Net income (loss) $ 767 $ 915 $ 586 $ (317 ) $ 908 $ 2,268 $ 1,897
Common Share Data:
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.58 $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.67 $ 1.73 $ 1.41
Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.57 0.68 0.43 (0.24 ) 0.65 1.69 1.36
Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tangible book value per share (2) 60.67 61.56 61.09 60.95 60.72 60.67 60.72
Book value per share (2) 60.72 61.61 61.13 61.00 60.77 60.72 60.77
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,318,554 1,317,498 1,310,842 1,334,388 1,350,097 1,314,251 1,345,941
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,345,372 1,345,498 1,349,513 1,379,094 1,396,512 1,345,372 1,393,086
Financial Condition Data:
Total assets $ 812,901 $ 828,198 $ 832,790 $ 833,304 $ 836,760 $ 812,901 $ 836,760
Loans 650,954 659,768 669,543 666,199 655,620 650,954 655,620
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,987 ) (7,903 ) (8,696 ) (8,465 ) (8,721 ) (7,987 ) (8,721 )
Investment securities 124,964 124,419 120,629 123,319 128,214 124,964 128,214
Deposits 671,675 666,633 677,349 660,614 702,078 671,675 702,078
Borrowings 49,186 67,804 62,265 77,817 39,245 49,186 39,245
Stockholders' equity 80,065 81,245 80,647 81,414 81,789 80,065 81,789
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin (3) 3.05 % 3.03 % 2.96 % 2.81 % 2.77 % 3.02 % 2.69 %
Net interest spread (4) 2.48 % 2.46 % 2.40 % 2.20 % 2.17 % 2.45 % 2.07 %
Noninterest income to average assets (5) 0.61 % 0.66 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.91 % 0.62 % 0.82 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.98 % 3.03 % 2.95 % 2.98 % 3.06 % 2.99 % 3.04 %
Efficiency ratio (6) 83.96 % 84.28 % 85.03 % 89.37 % 85.33 % 84.41 % 88.61 %
Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.37 % 0.45 % 0.29 % -0.15 % 0.44 % 0.37 % 0.30 %
Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 3.73 % 4.53 % 2.90 % -1.53 % 4.46 % 3.72 % 3.18 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.15 % 1.09 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 0.95 % 1.15 % 0.95 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (10) 0.92 % 0.87 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.75 % 0.92 % 0.75 %
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing
financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 2.00 % 1.94 % 2.20 % 2.36 % 2.38 % 2.00 % 2.38 %
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.77 % 1.89 % 1.87 % 1.60 % 1.87 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.23 % 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.27 % 1.33 % 1.23 % 1.33 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans,
modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 61.30 % 61.87 % 59.08 % 53.87 % 55.78 % 61.30 % 55.78 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized
to average loans (9) 0.01 % 0.47 % -0.06 % 0.85 % 0.00 % 0.14 % -0.01 %
Capital Ratios:
Total equity to total assets 9.85 % 9.81 % 9.68 % 9.77 % 9.77 % 9.85 % 9.77 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.11 % 13.84 % 13.53 % 13.67 % 13.90 % 14.11 % 13.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.34 % 11.10 % 10.80 % 10.94 % 11.15 % 11.34 % 11.15 %
Leverage capital ratio 9.04 % 8.95 % 8.83 % 8.80 % 8.88 % 9.04 % 8.88 %
Other Data:
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 142 142 141 142 143 142 143
Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carrying value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Both book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(9) Excludes loans held for sale.
(10)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 6,258 $ 8,893 $ 9,584 $ 8,102 $ 19,016
Securities available for sale 122,863 122,235 118,436 121,110 126,017
Equity securities at fair value 2,101 2,184 2,193 2,209 2,197
Loans held for sale 3,434 7,976 6,160 8,640 7,287
Loans 650,954 659,768 669,543 666,199 655,620
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,987 ) (7,903 ) (8,696 ) (8,465 ) (8,721 )
Net loans 642,967 651,865 660,847 657,734 646,899
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,264 2,707 2,707 2,567 2,195
Premises and equipment, net 1,633 1,646 1,610 1,675 1,731
Accrued interest receivable 2,935 2,798 2,890 2,763 2,803
Deferred tax assets, net 12,030 11,503 11,589 11,440 11,745
Other real estate owned, net - - - - -
Bank owned life insurance 6,809 6,752 6,695 6,641 6,589
Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 64
Other assets 9,543 9,575 10,015 10,359 10,217
Total assets $ 812,901 $ 828,198 $ 832,790 $ 833,304 $ 836,760
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 87,229 $ 88,840 $ 86,243 $ 85,637 $ 95,307
Interest-bearing demand 77,072 82,241 91,209 86,577 107,512
Savings 254,953 233,642 232,493 218,515 222,450
Time 252,421 261,910 267,404 269,885 276,809
Total deposits 671,675 666,633 677,349 660,614 702,078
Short-term borrowings 39,366 57,992 52,462 68,022 29,458
Long-term borrowings 9,820 9,812 9,803 9,795 9,787
Accrued interest payable 1,189 1,335 1,237 1,468 1,456
Other liabilities 10,786 11,181 11,292 11,991 12,192
Total liabilities 732,836 746,953 752,143 751,890 754,971
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; zero shares of series A and zero shares of series B convertible - - - - -
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,401,541 and 1,385,842 issued shares; 1,319,357 and 1,335,390 outstanding shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1) 1,402 1,402 1,398 1,386 1,386
Capital surplus 182,391 182,283 182,175 182,087 182,003
Accumulated deficit (95,639 ) (96,406 ) (97,321 ) (97,907 ) (97,591 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (5,091 ) (3,036 ) (2,765 ) (2,371 ) (2,808 )
Treasury stock, 82,906 shares on September 30, 2026 and 51,174 shares December 31, 2025 (2) (2,998 ) (2,998 ) (2,840 ) (1,781 ) (1,201 )
Total stockholders' equity 80,065 81,245 80,647 81,414 81,789
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 812,901 $ 828,198 $ 832,790 $ 833,304 $ 836,760
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 41,184 shares and 43,054 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
At or for the
Quarters Ended
9 Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest Income
Loans $ 9,535 $ 9,463 $ 9,323 $ 9,480 $ 9,347 $ 28,321 $ 28,623
Loans held for sale 84 78 87 168 123 249 409
Securities 1,225 1,170 1,152 1,200 1,229 3,547 3,565
Other investments 27 28 24 33 81 79 141
Total interest income 10,871 10,739 10,586 10,881 10,780 32,196 32,738
Interest Expense
Deposits 4,324 4,180 4,185 4,660 4,772 12,689 14,596
Short-term borrowings 371 437 456 427 302 1,264 1,431
Long-term borrowings 121 122 119 121 122 362 362
Total interest expense 4,816 4,739 4,760 5,208 5,196 14,315 16,389
Net interest income 6,055 6,000 5,826 5,673 5,584 17,881 16,349
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 73 (26 ) 268 1,174 (90 ) 315 (39 )
Net interest income after provision for
(reversal of) credit losses 5,982 6,026 5,558 4,499 5,674 17,566 16,388
Noninterest Income
Deposit service charges 56 46 43 62 62 145 186
Other service fees (14 ) (11 ) (10 ) (10 ) (7 ) (35 ) (26 )
Mortgage banking revenue, net 874 1,072 820 1,021 1,483 2,766 4,047
Other income 242 208 173 178 239 623 695
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 (10 ) 0 0 0
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities (82 ) (9 ) (16 ) 11 21 (107 ) 64
Net gain on sale of SBA loans 87 31 168 40 110 286 271
Net gain on sale of assets and (writedowns) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (12 )
Total noninterest income 1,163 1,337 1,178 1,292 1,908 3,678 5,225
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits 3,801 3,800 3,726 3,833 4,047 11,327 12,173
Equipment 517 510 521 589 577 1,548 1,719
Occupancy and premises 521 524 571 537 514 1,616 1,582
Data Processing 244 213 218 215 243 675 676
Federal deposit insurance 123 125 134 119 138 382 368
Professional services 223 236 178 169 205 637 701
Telephone and data communication 73 69 65 73 65 207 174
Insurance 81 54 94 71 92 229 231
Other expense 546 660 462 617 494 1,668 1,435
Total noninterest expense 6,129 6,191 5,969 6,223 6,375 18,289 19,059
Income (loss) from operations
before income taxes 1,016 1,172 767 (432 ) 1,207 2,955 2,554
Income tax expense (benefit) 249 257 181 (115 ) 299 687 657
Net income (loss) 767 915 586 (317 ) 908 2,268 1,897
Net income (loss) allocated to
common stockholders $ 767 $ 915 $ 586 $ (317 ) $ 908 $ 2,268 $ 1,897


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Credit Quality Indicators (unaudited)
At September 30, 2026
Pass Special
Mention		 Substandard Doubtful Total Loans
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 68,883 $ 2,976 $ 20,193 $ - $ 92,052
Commercial real estate:
Owner Occupied 76,863 7,472 5,630 0 89,965
Non-owner Occupied 240,668 0 13,912 0 254,580
Construction and Development 26,386 0 5,323 0 31,709
Residential Real Estate:
Owner Occupied 143,490 101 166 0 143,757
Non-owner Occupied 17,691 0 0 0 17,691
Home equity 18,947 241 437 0 19,625
Purchased home equity pools 157 0 0 0 157
Other consumer 739 1 0 0 741
$ 593,823 $ 10,792 $ 45,661 $ 0 650,275
Deferred loan costs 679
Total $ 650,954
Combined total classified Special Mention, Substandard and Doubtful $ 56,452
At December 31, 2025
Pass Special
Mention		 Substandard Doubtful Total Loans
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 82,314 $ 7,892 $ 8,280 $ - $ 98,486
Commercial real estate:
Owner Occupied 82,261 1,001 5,492 0 88,753
Non-owner Occupied 252,380 6,794 2,001 0 261,175
Construction and Development 21,325 4,262 0 0 25,587
Residential Real Estate:
Owner Occupied 152,099 322 428 0 152,849
Non-owner Occupied 18,312 0 0 0 18,312
Home equity 19,000 325 538 0 19,862
Purchased home equity pools 186 0 0 0 186
Other consumer 22 1 0 0 23
$ 627,899 $ 20,597 $ 16,738 $ 0 665,233
Deferred loan costs 966
Total $ 666,199
Combined total classified Special Mention, Substandard and Doubtful $ 37,335



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