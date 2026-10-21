CC Loss Notice: Chemours Investors Are Reminded Of The December 7 Court Deadline Contact BFA Law If You Lost Money

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Chemours ($CC) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Chemours misrepresented the strength of demand for its Opteon products

Stock Drop: August 5, 2026 – 18.63% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Chemours securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. It is captioned Darcy v. The Chemours Company, No. 26-cv-1299.

Why is Chemours Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Chemours offers a range of industrial and specialty chemical products, including Opteon, a set of refrigeration chemicals with a reduced ozone-depletion footprint. In late 2020, Congress enacted the U.S. AIM Act, which directed the EPA to oversee the transition to alternative refrigerants that present a lesser impact to the ozone layer.

According to the complaint, Chemours stated that continued adoption of the AIM Act drove sustained growth for its Opteon products. Chemours stated that the“sustained double-digit” Opteon expansion would be“driven by the continued regulatory adoption” of the AIM Act. What's more, Chemours provided 2026 net sales guidance of 3% to 5% growth and 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $800M – $900M, driven by“higher... demand” in its Opteon segment.

As alleged, Chemours failed to disclose that customers were already oversupplied with Opteon products because of the AIM Act transition, leading to an“oversupplied channel heading into 2026.”

Why did Chemours's Stock Drop?

On August 4, 2026, Chemours announced Q2 2026 financial results, revealing an approximately 1% year-over-year decrease in net sales and cutting 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance by about 11% (to $775M – $825M from $800M – $900M). Chemours also revealed that customers had“built additional inventory” of Opteon products the prior year, that aftermarket channels had been filled, and that Chemours was selling into an“oversupplied channel heading into 2026.”

On this news, Chemours's stock dropped $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, from a closing price of $17.93 per share on August 4, 2026, to $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Chemours, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

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