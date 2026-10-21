Faceshastra Launches Free AI Face Reading Based On Samudrika Shastra Texts

Faceshastra face reading

Faceshastra women face reading

Browser-based tool measures 478 facial landmarks on the user's device, maps them to the Brihat Samhita's face reading texts, and adds an AI guide, Ask Guruji

- Tarun Rathi

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FaceShastra, an online face reading service based on the classical Indian Samudrika Shastra texts, has launched at faceshastra with a free first reading in Hindi and English. The service measures 478 facial landmark points from a single photograph, inside the user's own browser, and maps the resulting proportions to what the Brihat Samhita of Varahamihira (chapters 68–70) historically said about the forehead, eyes, nose, lips, chin and the marks on the face.

Face reading, known in the Sanskrit tradition as Samudrika Lakshana and in the West as physiognomy, has been practised in India for well over a thousand years. Searches such as "mole on face meaning ", "forehead lines meaning", "nose shape meaning" and "samudrik shastra" draw a steady audience in India every month. FaceShastra is built for that audience: a Vedic face reading computed from a photograph, with the classical source cited for every finding.

How the reading works

The user opens faceshastra on a phone or computer and takes or uploads one front-facing photograph. The face is measured in the browser using 478 landmark points, reduced to 23 classical proportions; the photograph itself never leaves the device and is not uploaded to any server. The proportions are then matched to the lakshana (marks) the texts describe across the three zones of the face and eleven traditional domains of life, including marriage, wealth, career, health and intelligence.

The first reading is free and requires no sign-up. It opens the user's own portrait with the measured points drawn on it and a selection of findings. The complete reading, 41 findings across the eleven classical seats, is a paid document delivered instantly as a typeset PDF with the marked portrait, in English or Hindi, and is the user's to keep.

What the complete reading contains

The shubha (favourable) and ashubha (unfavourable) marks the texts identify on that face, each attributed to its source passage. Readings for the nose, forehead, eyebrows, eyes, lips, cheeks, chin and jaw, and the moles (til) on the face, including the right-versus-left distinctions the tradition draws for women and men. And an optional Upay Shastra guide written from the same findings: the classical upay (practice) for each unfavourable mark, a 21-day plan and the ratna (gemstone) tradition for the user's constitution.

Ask Guruji, the AI guide

Every buyer can open Ask Guruji, an AI guide that holds that reading in mind, casts the user's janma kundli from their birth details, and answers questions about marriage, money, health and timing in the user's own language. The first five questions are free. After that a 30-day pass costs Rs 199, one payment, with no auto-renewal and no per-minute meter.

"Most people have had a grandmother or a pandit look at their face and say something that stayed with them for years," said Tarun Rathi, Founder of FaceShastra. "The texts behind that practice are real and specific, and almost nobody has read them. FaceShastra measures what the texts said to look for and shows the reader the passage, so the reading is something they can check rather than something they have to take on faith."

Privacy and positioning

FaceShastra does not predict events or dates and is not a diagnosis or medical, psychological, financial or legal advice. The service describes itself as cultural and educational: it reports what the classical corpus associates with a given feature, with the source cited, and leaves the interpretation to the reader. Because the face is measured on the device, no photograph is stored by the service. Payments are processed by Razorpay; visitors from the United States are charged in US dollars.

A free guide to the tradition

Alongside the reading, faceshastra/learn publishes an open educational guide of more than 70 articles in English and Hindi on the tradition: what Samudrika Shastra is, the meaning of moles on the face, forehead lines, nose shapes, types of lips, earlobes and cheekbones, and face reading for wealth, marriage, career and health. New articles are added through the week and are free to read.

Availability

FaceShastra is live at faceshastra in English, with a Hindi edition at faceshastra/hi. The first reading is free; the complete reading, the Upay Shastra guide and the Ask Guruji pass are paid add-ons priced in rupees for India and in US dollars for visitors from the United States.

About FaceShastra

FaceShastra is an online Samudrika Shastra face reading service operated by JOMP Tech Services, India. It measures facial proportions on the user's own device and reports what the classical texts, principally the Brihat Samhita, historically associated with those proportions, with sources cited. The service is educational and cultural in nature and makes no predictive, medical or financial claims.

Tarun Rathi

JOMP Tech Services

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FaceShastra Launches Free AI Face Reading Based on Samudrika Shastra Texts News Provided By JOMP Tech Services October 21, 2026, 09:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Religion, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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