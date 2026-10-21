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Lebanon-Israel Military Talks Resume After Initial Round in Florida

Lebanon-Israel Military Talks Resume After Initial Round in Florida


Date: 2026-10-21 05:46:23

(MENAFN) The first session of US-mediated military discussions between Lebanon and Israel concluded in Florida on Tuesday, with negotiations scheduled to continue on Wednesday, according to reports citing diplomatic sources.

“The first day of technical military meetings between Lebanon and Israel in Florida has ended, with talks to resume Wednesday,” sources told Anadolu, without providing details.

The discussions took place at the headquarters of US Central Command in Tampa and continued for approximately six hours.

The negotiations are focused on assessing progress under a “framework agreement” and examining proposed “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon where Israeli forces are expected to withdraw, according to reports.

The meetings form part of Washington's efforts to monitor the implementation of the agreement, as Israeli attacks on locations in southern Lebanon continue.

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