PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Sengol Craftsman Vummidi Ethiraj Recalls His Contribution To India's Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing of Vummidi Ethiraj, remembering his role in crafting the historic Sengol presented to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and honouring his contribution to the country's cultural heritage.

The master craftsman, who was born on November 25, 1926, passed away on Wednesday.

In a condolence message issued in English and Tamil, PM Modi recalled Ethiraj's association with the sceptre, which was installed in the new Parliament building in 2023.

He extended his condolences to the craftsman's family and admirers. The Prime Minister said Ethiraj belonged to a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu and would be remembered for helping create an object closely associated with India's journey to Independence.

PM Modi also recalled meeting Ethiraj when the Sengol received renewed national attention during preparations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity to thank the veteran craftsman for his service to the nation and its culture.

Describing the installation as an honour for his government, PM Modi said the decision gave the Sengol a prominent place in Parliament, bringing its history and craftsmanship before a new generation.

His tribute highlighted the connection between traditional artistic skills and the country's national story, recognising Ethiraj's work as part of a cultural legacy that continued to resonate decades after the sceptre was made.

The Sengol was crafted by the Chennai-based Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family and presented to Nehru in 1947. Its installation near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair on May 28, 2023, brought renewed recognition to the family and the artisans associated with its creation.

For Ethiraj, that recognition connected work undertaken around the time of Independence with a major event in contemporary parliamentary history. His meeting with PM Modi became part of the public acknowledgement of the family's contribution.

The Prime Minister's message focused on both that historical association and the human skill behind the Sengol. He remembered Ethiraj as a craftsman whose life reflected the enduring relationship between India's traditions and its national development.

The tribute also drew attention to the people behind historic objects, acknowledging how their skills can preserve cultural memory across generations. In recalling their meeting, PM Modi placed Ethiraj's personal contribution alongside the wider significance attached to the Sengol.

PM Modi concluded by conveying sympathy to the bereaved family and those who admired Ethiraj, ending his message with the prayer,“Om Shanti”.