HP CM Sukhu Rejects Factionalism Claims, Accuses BJP Of Being Divided

Sukhu Refutes Factionalism Claims, Accuses BJP of Division

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rejected the BJP's allegations of factionalism within the Congress and said the party's leaders had come together to honour former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's legacy, asserting that the unveiling of his statue should not be viewed through the lens of internal politics.

Responding to reporters at Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla, Sukhu said the BJP's allegations of factionalism in the Congress were misplaced and accused the opposition party of being divided into several factions itself.“Why should there be factionalism? This is a wrong statement. The BJP itself is divided into five factions,” Sukhu said, responding to remarks by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The Chief Minister said the unveiling of Virbhadra Singh's statue at Sarahan, his home constituency, was an occasion to honour the former Chief Minister and his contribution to Himachal Pradesh.“Virbhadra Singh was our leader. The unveiling of his statue should not be linked with factionalism. It is wrong to interpret such an occasion as a sign of divisions within the Congress,” Sukhu said.

He said Congress leaders, including senior party figures, had participated in events commemorating Virbhadra Singh and that the party's respect for its former leader should not be turned into a political controversy. The BJP has accused the Congress leadership of sidelining Virbhadra Singh's legacy and has also alleged that factionalism within the ruling party is affecting its functioning. Rejecting the allegations, Sukhu said the Congress remained united and accused the BJP of attempting to create a political narrative around the statue unveiling.

On Former Congress MLAs

On the six former Congress MLAs who had left the party, Sukhu said the Congress was not interested in taking them back.“The Congress does not want to take them back. What is there to discuss? I would say that those who are interested in leaving can also go,” he said.

Calls for Elections via Ballot Papers

The Chief Minister also responded to questions about the electoral process and said that holding elections through ballot papers would help address concerns and doubts.“We want these doubts to be removed. It would be better if elections were held through ballot papers,” Sukhu said.

Assembly Session and Development Initiatives

On the possibility of a special Assembly session in Himachal Pradesh, he said the government could consider convening the House in November, as the winter tourist season in December often brings heavy traffic and inconvenience to visitors and residents in Shimla, Dharamshala and Manali.

Sukhu said the government was also pursuing development initiatives, including the expansion of Kangra airport and improved helicopter connectivity to remote parts of the state. The Chief Minister's remarks came amid renewed political exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over the legacy of Virbhadra Singh and allegations of divisions within the ruling party. (ANI)

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