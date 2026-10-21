Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honours Martyrs On Police Commemoration Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a programme organised on Police Commemoration Day at the Police Lines in Dehradun on Wednesday. He paid tribute to police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and felicitated the families of martyred police personnel, according to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office (CMO).

CM Pays Tribute to Martyrs

The Chief Minister said that the police and paramilitary forces play a crucial role in safeguarding the country's internal security. Over the past year, 154 personnel across the country made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties, including Uttarakhand Police Sub-Inspector late Vinod Kumar. He said that the martyrs are a source of pride for the entire nation. The National Police Memorial in New Delhi, dedicated to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as a symbol of the sacrifice and courage of the brave personnel.

Eight Key Initiatives Announced

The CM announced eight key initiatives to strengthen the police system and improve the welfare of police personnel. He said that the recruitment process for around 1,600 vacant posts across various units of the Uttarakhand Police would begin soon. He also announced a review of staffing requirements and sanctioned strength at police stations and outposts, along with the provision of modern investigation kits for investigating officers. The annual budget for essential police station operations will be increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore.

Dhami further announced measures to upgrade all police modern schools across the state, construct a transit hostel and multi-storey barracks for police personnel in Dehradun, and upgrade the police hospital in the city. He said the state government is committed to providing better facilities to police personnel and their families.

The Chief Minister said that the khaki uniform symbolises courage, discipline and service to the nation. Police personnel often remain away from their families even during festivals to ensure public safety. He noted that their role becomes even more critical in Uttarakhand, given the state's challenging geographical conditions and frequent natural disasters, the CMO stated.

Tackling Modern Policing Challenges

Highlighting the challenges posed by drug abuse and cybercrime, Dhami said that a three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been constituted to curb drug-related activities. Strict action is being taken against drug traffickers to realise the vision of a drug-free Uttarakhand. He added that in the age of the internet and artificial intelligence, the police must stay ahead of cybercriminals through modern technology, improved training and better coordination with other agencies. Construction of the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, at an estimated cost of around Rs 32 crore, is underway. He also said that Quick Response Teams have been constituted under the women's help desks at every police station to strengthen women's safety.

Police Welfare and Recruitment Update

Dhami said that police housing satisfaction levels had increased from 18 per cent to 22 per cent, with a target of raising them to 30 per cent. This year, 785 police personnel were promoted, while 1,573 constables were directly recruited into the Civil Police and 370 into the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). The recruitment process for 222 posts of Sub-Inspectors, Platoon Commanders and Fire Station Second Officers has been completed. Appointments have also been provided to 24 dependants of deceased police personnel, the CMO added.

Financial Aid and Support Measures

More than Rs 58 crore has been released during the current financial year for police stations, fire stations, barracks, mess facilities and other police workplaces. Cashless medical facilities are also being provided to police personnel. The Chief Minister stressed the need to organise regular programmes to help police personnel manage stress.

Director General of Police Deepam Seth said that 206 Uttarakhand Police personnel had laid down their lives in the line of duty since the formation of the state. He informed that approximately Rs 50 lakh had been provided to the dependent families of martyrs through the Police Martyrs' Fund this year, while ex-gratia assistance amounting to around Rs 31 crore had been disbursed so far under the Police Salary Package. He further said that a 24-hour police help desk is being established at AIIMS Rishikesh. This year, financial assistance of Rs 1.16 crore has been provided to 25 personnel through the Jeevan Raksha Fund, while scholarships worth Rs 34 lakh have been awarded to 446 meritorious children. (ANI)

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