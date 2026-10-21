Anthropic Plans Massive Computing Expansion Ahead of IPO
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic could commit as much as $750 billion to expanding its computing capacity over the coming years as it prepares to enter the public markets, according to reports citing a draft initial public offering prospectus.
The projected figure includes potential agreements that have not yet been finalized, reflecting the company's expected demand for computing infrastructure as it continues developing its AI technology.
Anthropic, which created the Claude AI assistant, reported a net loss of $80.7 billion during the first half of 2026, significantly higher than the $13 billion loss recorded during the same period a year earlier.
Approximately $72 billion of the latest reported loss resulted from accounting adjustments linked to changes in the valuation of convertible notes and other financial instruments issued by the company.
The company also substantially increased its investment in computing resources and infrastructure. Spending reached nearly $9 billion in the six months ending in June, compared with $2.3 billion during the corresponding period last year. The first-half total also surpassed the $7.3 billion spent throughout 2025.
According to the draft prospectus, Anthropic has outlined computing agreements worth approximately $450 billion over the next seven to 10 years. Most of these commitments reportedly cannot be canceled, potentially locking the company into substantial long-term infrastructure costs.
The planned agreements include $111 billion in spending on Google Cloud services, $110 billion with Amazon Web Services and $31 billion with Microsoft.
Anthropic is expected to submit its IPO documentation publicly in the coming weeks as it seeks to secure additional capital for advanced chips, data centers and workforce expansion to support the development of its artificial intelligence models.
The projected figure includes potential agreements that have not yet been finalized, reflecting the company's expected demand for computing infrastructure as it continues developing its AI technology.
Anthropic, which created the Claude AI assistant, reported a net loss of $80.7 billion during the first half of 2026, significantly higher than the $13 billion loss recorded during the same period a year earlier.
Approximately $72 billion of the latest reported loss resulted from accounting adjustments linked to changes in the valuation of convertible notes and other financial instruments issued by the company.
The company also substantially increased its investment in computing resources and infrastructure. Spending reached nearly $9 billion in the six months ending in June, compared with $2.3 billion during the corresponding period last year. The first-half total also surpassed the $7.3 billion spent throughout 2025.
According to the draft prospectus, Anthropic has outlined computing agreements worth approximately $450 billion over the next seven to 10 years. Most of these commitments reportedly cannot be canceled, potentially locking the company into substantial long-term infrastructure costs.
The planned agreements include $111 billion in spending on Google Cloud services, $110 billion with Amazon Web Services and $31 billion with Microsoft.
Anthropic is expected to submit its IPO documentation publicly in the coming weeks as it seeks to secure additional capital for advanced chips, data centers and workforce expansion to support the development of its artificial intelligence models.
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