Karnataka Horror: Joyride Turns Fatal Near Davanagere As Teenagers' Car Hits CNG Lorry, Accident Caught On Cam WATCH

A joyride involving three teenage boys ended in tragedy in Karnataka's Davanagere district after the car they were travelling in crashed into a container lorry carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) on National Highway 48. Two boys died in the accident, while the third was injured.

The crash occurred on Friday, October 16, near Bada Cross on the outskirts of Davanagere. According to police, the car was travelling from Bengaluru towards Davanagere when it allegedly went out of control and rammed into the rear of the lorry. The impact left the car severely damaged.

The deceased were identified in media reports as Sujan, aged 16, and Ram Tej Reddy, aged 17. Sujan reportedly died at the accident site, while Ram Tej Reddy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The third boy, identified as Aditya, aged 16, survived the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision was so severe that the car was left mangled, trapping the occupants inside. Emergency personnel and fire and rescue staff helped recover the victims from the wreckage. The lorry also sustained damage in the impact.

Boys Had Gone for a Drive While Parents Were Away

According to police information cited in media reports, the teenagers had taken the car out while their parents were away. Reports said the boys had left home without informing their families of their plans for the drive.

Police suspect that high speed and loss of control may have contributed to the collision. However, the exact circumstances leading to the crash are being investigated.

The incident has also drawn attention to the dangers of minors driving motor vehicles without the necessary legal authorisation and experience.

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A 15-year-old boy, identified as Sujan, died in a tragic road accident after leaving home telling his mother that he was going to play cricket.

Two other boys travelling with him were injured when the car they were in rammed into the rear of a lorry transporting compressed natural gas (CNG) on National Highway 48.

According to reports, Sujan went to his friend Aditya's house after leaving home. Another person, identified as Ram Teja Reddy, was also present. The three reportedly decided to go for a joyride while Aditya's parents were away.

Aditya took the keys to the Hyundai Creta parked at his house, and the three boys drove towards Anagodu village. The accident occurred while they were returning, when the car allegedly went out of control and crashed into the rear of the lorry.

Sujan died on the spot. Aditya sustained serious injuries, while the third boy escaped with minor injuries. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Davanagere North Traffic Police Station.

The collision was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera installed in the lorry. The front portion of the car was severely damaged in the impact.

Sujan's parents were devastated after learning about the accident and rushed to the scene. They were reportedly left shattered on seeing their son's condition. Efforts to take him to the hospital proved futile.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of minors accessing and driving vehicles without adult supervision.

Parents are urged to keep vehicle keys out of children's reach and ensure that minors do not drive without a valid licence and proper supervision.

Police are investigating the incident.

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Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the collision and working to establish how the car struck the lorry.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the highway as emergency teams and police personnel worked at the scene and cleared the damaged vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and the precise cause of the crash will depend on the findings of the authorities. The tragedy has left the families of the teenagers grieving and renewed concerns about road safety and underage driving.