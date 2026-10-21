French Cities Tighten Curfews Following Weekend Protest Clashes
(MENAFN) French authorities have tightened nighttime restrictions in several cities following violence during demonstrations over the weekend, with Paris and Lyon extending existing curfews while Marseille introduces new measures targeting minors.
In Paris, police officials expanded the restricted area to include Place de la République and parts of the Les Halles district. The curfew took effect at 11 pm local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to remain in place until 6 am Wednesday, according to reports.
Authorities also renewed a prohibition on unauthorized gatherings between 8 pm and 6 am across several prominent locations in the capital. The affected areas include the surroundings of the Élysée Palace, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Champs-Élysées, Châtelet and major railway stations.
In Lyon, officials extended the nighttime curfew in the city center, requiring restrictions to remain in effect from 9 pm until 6 am. The ban on gatherings was also moved forward, beginning at 4 pm instead of 6 pm and continuing until the curfew starts.
Marseille has adopted a separate approach focused on younger residents. Mayor Benoit Payan announced a localized curfew for minors, beginning at 10 pm Tuesday and ending at 5 am. The restrictions are set to apply over the coming days in selected parts of the city center.
Meanwhile, authorities in Toulouse announced plans to introduce a curfew from Thursday night through Sunday. The measure will prohibit movement between midnight and 5 am during the designated period.
In Paris, police officials expanded the restricted area to include Place de la République and parts of the Les Halles district. The curfew took effect at 11 pm local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to remain in place until 6 am Wednesday, according to reports.
Authorities also renewed a prohibition on unauthorized gatherings between 8 pm and 6 am across several prominent locations in the capital. The affected areas include the surroundings of the Élysée Palace, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Champs-Élysées, Châtelet and major railway stations.
In Lyon, officials extended the nighttime curfew in the city center, requiring restrictions to remain in effect from 9 pm until 6 am. The ban on gatherings was also moved forward, beginning at 4 pm instead of 6 pm and continuing until the curfew starts.
Marseille has adopted a separate approach focused on younger residents. Mayor Benoit Payan announced a localized curfew for minors, beginning at 10 pm Tuesday and ending at 5 am. The restrictions are set to apply over the coming days in selected parts of the city center.
Meanwhile, authorities in Toulouse announced plans to introduce a curfew from Thursday night through Sunday. The measure will prohibit movement between midnight and 5 am during the designated period.
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