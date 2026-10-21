UN Rights Chief Warns of Abuses as Protests Spread Across Europe
(MENAFN) The United Nations human rights chief has expressed concern over alleged violations during large-scale demonstrations in several European countries, urging authorities and protesters to ease tensions and prevent further violence.
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said protests in Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal had raised serious concerns about the protection of fundamental rights. He also condemned all forms of violence in a statement issued on Tuesday.
"The mass protests across Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal are raising human rights concerns," Volker Turk said in a statement, condemning all acts of violence.
Turk appealed to everyone involved in the demonstrations to work toward de-escalation and avoid further confrontations, stressing the importance of peaceful engagement.
"I call on all of those involved to reduce tensions and prevent further violence. The best and only way forward is inclusive and safe dialogue," he said.
He reiterated that peaceful assembly is a fundamental right, allowing individuals to express their concerns and make their voices heard. Governments, he added, have a responsibility to protect this right and ensure people can exercise it freely.
"I am concerned by reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force against protesters, including children. States must ensure that any law enforcement response remains lawful, necessary and proportionate," he said.
The UN official also called for allegations of unlawful force to be investigated swiftly and independently, emphasizing that effective accountability measures and appropriate remedies must be available to those affected.
While acknowledging that some governments had taken steps to examine reported incidents and reduce tensions, Turk urged national authorities to establish constructive engagement with demonstrators, particularly younger participants, through "meaningful, inclusive and constructive dialogue."
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said protests in Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal had raised serious concerns about the protection of fundamental rights. He also condemned all forms of violence in a statement issued on Tuesday.
"The mass protests across Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal are raising human rights concerns," Volker Turk said in a statement, condemning all acts of violence.
Turk appealed to everyone involved in the demonstrations to work toward de-escalation and avoid further confrontations, stressing the importance of peaceful engagement.
"I call on all of those involved to reduce tensions and prevent further violence. The best and only way forward is inclusive and safe dialogue," he said.
He reiterated that peaceful assembly is a fundamental right, allowing individuals to express their concerns and make their voices heard. Governments, he added, have a responsibility to protect this right and ensure people can exercise it freely.
"I am concerned by reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force against protesters, including children. States must ensure that any law enforcement response remains lawful, necessary and proportionate," he said.
The UN official also called for allegations of unlawful force to be investigated swiftly and independently, emphasizing that effective accountability measures and appropriate remedies must be available to those affected.
While acknowledging that some governments had taken steps to examine reported incidents and reduce tensions, Turk urged national authorities to establish constructive engagement with demonstrators, particularly younger participants, through "meaningful, inclusive and constructive dialogue."
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